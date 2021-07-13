Longport prevails in annual Kuhn Invitational relay races in Brigantine

“Big-time (win) for everyone here. Most important thing is we are all having fun.”

Brigantine’s Sean O’Neill, Grace Emig, Will Hoffman and Sven Peltonen won the paddle relay. The race, which was the first event, came down to the end.

Just before they reached shore, Peltonen was right behind the last paddleboarder for Lavallette, who was being knocked over by a wave. Peltonen, however, caught that same wave and got to shore first.

The ocean was warm and the weather beautiful, Peltonen said. Temperatures were in the low 80s when the race began.

“I got a little push on maybe the last 10 feet, and then it was a foot race (to shore),” said Peltonen, 44, of Brigantine. “I just had a good finish, and (was) happy to come out first.”

Peltonen has been a lifeguard with Brigantine for 30 years.

“Coming out with a win in the first race is always good,” Peltonen said. “I’m just happy to be here and grateful to be racing with all my great friends and these beach patrols.”

Brigantine continued to dominate in the second event. Ron DeFelice and Natale Stinson, Matt Dolan and Jack Savell and Sean O’Neill and Peltonen won the surfboat relay.