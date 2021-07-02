Longport lifeguard race includes surprise wedding proposal

LONGPORT — The Longport Beach Patrol and its fans partied like it was 2019 at 33rd Avenue beach on Friday.

Longport easily won its home event, the 49th annual Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races, with exactly the same winning lineup as in 2019, the last time the event was held.

Longport’s Mike McGrath, the son of the late Michael D. McGrath, won the doubles row with partner Sean Duffey. Joey Tepper won the swim, and McGrath returned to win the singles row. Despite the fact that two years have passed and there were many new competitors, those same three athletes finished exactly the same way they did in 2019’s Longport win.

Longport lifeguard Joe Costa jumped in McGrath’s boat after the singles race and proposed to girlfriend Savannah Dreher as the crowd cheered and celebrated. She said yes.

Dozens of pictures were taken and Costa sprayed bottles of champagne.

Longport won the team title with 110 points. Margate, which finished second in two races and third in another, was second in team scoring with 69 points. Atlantic City had 44 points for third.

