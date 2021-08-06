Longport defends title at Margate World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races

MARGATE — The Longport Beach Patrol won two of three races Friday, and that was enough to win the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races.
Longport gave an early indication of a likely win as Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the doubles row in a choppy ocean.
Longport’s Joey Tepper won the Margate Memorials swim for the third straight time. The first two were 2018 and 2019. Dolan Grisbaum of Avalon was 11 seconds behind Tepper in second.
Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. McGrath added a fourth-place finish in the singles row, so Longport won with 12 points.
Ventnor’s David Funk won the singles row by one second over 2019 winner Ron DeFelice of Brigantine. Funk and Brett Hanson were second in the doubles row, and Ventnor took second overall with nine points.
Funk earned his 10th career win in the Margate Memorials (counting doubles and singles), tying him with Margate’s Chuck Gowdy for the most ever.The Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races celebrated its 75th edition Friday at the Decatur Avenue beach in front of the iconic Lucy the Elephant.
The Margate Memorials are considered the second of the “Big Three” in South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association competitions. All of the association’s 15 beach patrols from Atlantic and Cape May counties competed.
The doubles is commonly called a mile, the swim a half-mile and the singles 1,000 feet, but those measurements are approximations.
The Margate Memorials were first held in 1946, organized by Margate lifeguards Bud Graves and Pete Glick to honor lifeguards who had served in the war. The event has evolved over the years. It was held every year until it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On July 30, Longport won the first of the Big Three, the Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood. On Aug. 13, Longport will try to win its fifth consecutive team title at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships. Longport, which won it each year from 2016 to 2019, will host the last of the season’s majors.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
