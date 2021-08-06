Longport defends title at Margate World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races

MARGATE — The Longport Beach Patrol won two of three races Friday, and that was enough to win the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races.

Longport gave an early indication of a likely win as Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the doubles row in a choppy ocean.

Longport’s Joey Tepper won the Margate Memorials swim for the third straight time. The first two were 2018 and 2019. Dolan Grisbaum of Avalon was 11 seconds behind Tepper in second.

Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. McGrath added a fourth-place finish in the singles row, so Longport won with 12 points.

Ventnor’s David Funk won the singles row by one second over 2019 winner Ron DeFelice of Brigantine. Funk and Brett Hanson were second in the doubles row, and Ventnor took second overall with nine points.

Funk earned his 10th career win in the Margate Memorials (counting doubles and singles), tying him with Margate’s Chuck Gowdy for the most ever.The Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races celebrated its 75th edition Friday at the Decatur Avenue beach in front of the iconic Lucy the Elephant.