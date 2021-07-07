Longport Beach Patrol women dominate at their home invitational

LONGPORT — The home beach patrol took back the title Wednesday night in the 23rd annual Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational.

Longport finished with 31 points. Ventnor finished second with 12 points. Ocean City also has 12 points, but Ventnor had a higher finish in the doubles row, which is the tiebreaker.

Longport Beach Patrol’s Kira McCully and Taylor Phy scored a three-boat-length win in the doubles row to kick off the races.

“We set a really fast pace. With a really high (stroke) rate,” McCully said. “We were battling with Ventnor along the way to the flag. On the way in, I think we put it into another gear.”

Longport added to its point total as Megan Fox won the swim in 9 minutes, 47.03 seconds and teammate Katie McClintock finished second in 10:16.17.

“The conditions were good. The current was strong, but the waves weren’t that rough,” Fox said. “I went out fast. There were a lot of girls in the race and it was important to get out quick.”

Scoring was 7-5-4-3-2-1 for the first six places.

The rest of the results were not available before press time. Go to PressofAC.com for complete results.