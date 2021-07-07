Longport Beach Patrol women dominate at their home invitational

LONGPORT — The home beach patrol took back the title Wednesday night in the 23rd annual Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational.
Longport finished with 31 points. Ventnor finished second with 12 points. Ocean City also has 12 points, but Ventnor had a higher finish in the doubles row, which is the tiebreaker.
Longport Beach Patrol’s Kira McCully and Taylor Phy scored a three-boat-length win in the doubles row to kick off the races.
“We set a really fast pace. With a really high (stroke) rate,” McCully said. “We were battling with Ventnor along the way to the flag. On the way in, I think we put it into another gear.”
Longport added to its point total as Megan Fox won the swim in 9 minutes, 47.03 seconds and teammate Katie McClintock finished second in 10:16.17.
“The conditions were good. The current was strong, but the waves weren’t that rough,” Fox said. “I went out fast. There were a lot of girls in the race and it was important to get out quick.”
Scoring was 7-5-4-3-2-1 for the first six places.
The rest of the results were not available before press time. Go to PressofAC.com for complete results.
Fox finished third and McClintock fourth behind Longport teammate Joey Tepper, the winner, on Friday at the Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorials at the same beach.
The Longport races were the first of four all-female South Jersey events of the summer. The others are the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge, a beach-ocean triathlon on July 28, the Ocean City Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on July 29 and the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on August 11 in Ventnor.
The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Aubles, two-time Press All-Stars in the doubles row, won in 2019 by 14 seconds. Avalon’s Riley Bonner and Danielle Smith were second that year, and Atlantic City’s Raina Roche and Julianna Granese were third.
Wildwood Crest won the team title with 18 points in 2019, with Ocean City a point behind with 17. O.C. won the team championship in 2017 and 2018.
Adrienne Bilello led Wildwood Crest to the team title in 2019 with an eight-second win in the swim and a fourth-place finish in the paddleboard. She was also a Press All-Star that year.
Wildwood’s Bella Taylor was the defending champion in the paddleboard, and Upper Township’s Lyndsay Robbins second that year and O.C.’s Erin Murphy third.
The 2019 singles row was won by Ocean City’s Steph Hauck by 16.6 seconds, with Amanda Auble second and Crest’s Bridget Tarnowski third.
In 2019, Sea Isle City won the event’s surf dash by more than 26 seconds in 2019, with U.T. second and Wildwoood Crest third.
Rowers who were in both the doubles and singles events included Longport’s Phy, Margate’s Amanda Auble, Upper’s Brooke Handley, Sea Isle’s Callie Reed and Wildwood’s Riley McDade.
PHOTOS Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070821-pac-spt-races
070721-pac-spt-races
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.