Longport Beach Patrol wins home event

The event’s teams are the five Atlantic County beach patrols, Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

"It was a real good victory. We were strong in all facets of the event," Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. "It was nice to see a lot of new competitors."

The 6-foot-5 Tepper won by nearly a minute in the swim in 12 minutes, 51.01 seconds. Margate's Zach Vassar was second in 13:48.53 and Longport's Megan Fox finished third in 14:07.48.

Tepper, 19, was The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year as a senior at Egg Harbor Township High School in the winter of 2020. That season ended in early March, less than two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He’s a rising sophomore swimmer at the University of Tennessee.

"Once I run into the water I start swimming as fast as I can for 12 minutes," Tepper said. "There were some swimmers that I don't know as well, but I do know a lot.

"I'll get ready for the next one now, that's Brigantine (the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational on July 8). That's relays and sprints, and it should be a lot of fun."