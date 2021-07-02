Longport Beach Patrol wins home event

LONGPORT - The Longport Beach Patrol and its fans partied like it was 2019 at 33rd Avenue beach on Friday.
Longport easily won its home event, the 49th annual Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races, with exactly the same winning lineup as in 2019, the last time the event was held.
Longport's Mike McGrath, the son of the late Michael D. McGrath, won the doubles row with partner Sean Duffey. Joey Tepper won the swim, and McGrath returned to win the singles row. Despite the fact that two years have passed and there were many new competitors, those same three athletes finished exactly the same way they did in 2019's Longport win.
Longport lifeguard Joe Costa jumped in McGrath's boat after the singles race and proposed to girlfriend Savannah Dreher as the crowd cheered and celebrated. She said yes.
Dozens of pictures were taken and Costa sprayed bottles of champagne. Costa, 27, said that he met Dreher seven years ago at a lifeguard event.
"We had it all planned for after the race, and it didn't matter if I won on lost," said McGrath, 35.
Longport won the team title with 110 points. Margate, which finished second in the singles race and the swim, and third in the doubles, was second in team scoring with 69 points. Atlantic City had 44 points for third.
The event’s teams are the five Atlantic County beach patrols, Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.
"It was a real good victory. We were strong in all facets of the event," Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. "It was nice to see a lot of new competitors."
The 6-foot-5 Tepper won by nearly a minute in the swim in 12 minutes, 51.01 seconds. Margate's Zach Vassar was second in 13:48.53 and Longport's Megan Fox finished third in 14:07.48.
Tepper, 19, was The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year as a senior at Egg Harbor Township High School in the winter of 2020. That season ended in early March, less than two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He’s a rising sophomore swimmer at the University of Tennessee.
"Once I run into the water I start swimming as fast as I can for 12 minutes," Tepper said. "There were some swimmers that I don't know as well, but I do know a lot.
"I'll get ready for the next one now, that's Brigantine (the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational on July 8). That's relays and sprints, and it should be a lot of fun."
The McGrath Longport Memorials has the classic South Jersey format of a doubles row, a swim and a singles row. But unlike other South Jersey events, the Longport Memorials allows three swimmers from each patrol to compete. The home patrol dominated the scoring of the swim as Fox finished third and teammate Katie McClintock was fourth.
The doubles had an exciting finish as McGrath and Duffey led at the south end of the beach and Ventnor's Brett Hanson and Greg Smith challenged at the north end. The Longport crew won by six seconds in 16:00.
"It's great to be back. We missed it a lot last year," said Duffey, 38. "We had a great start, and coming in we got a little swell (wave) that helped us get the lead. Ventnor and Margate gave us a great race."
The event honors the late McGrath, a former Longport Beach Patrol Captain and longtime rowing champion who died of cancer in 2005. After winning the doubles, Mike McGrath said it was great to win at his father's event.
McGrath won the singles race in 5:47, eight seconds ahead of Margate's Bob Bechtel.
Longport has won the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships team title four times in a row, and indicated Friday that it's still highly competitive.
The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association has four all-female events, starting with the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational at 6:30 on Tuesday at 33rd Avenue beach.
Team scoring: 1. Longport 110; 2. Margate 69; 3. Atlantic City 44; 4. Brigantine 40, Ventnor 37.
Doubles row: 1. Longport (Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey) 16:00; 2. Ventnor (Brett Hanson-Greg Smith) 16:06; 3. Margate (Hayden Smallwood-Chris Graves) 16:11.
Swim: 1. Joey Tepper, Longport 12:51.01; 2. Zach Vassar, Margate 13:48.53; 3. Megan Fox, Longport 14:07.48.
Singles row: 1. Mike McGrath, Longport 5:47; 2. Bob Bechtel, Margate 5:55; 3. Sean Blair, Atlantic City 6:18.
