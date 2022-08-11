Longport Beach Patrol hosts South Jersey Championships on Friday

The 82nd annual South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, considered the top area beach patrol event of the summer, will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday at the 31st Avenue beach in Longport.

The format is simple: a doubles row, a swim and a singles row. But all the winners join a long list of renowned area lifeguards. The event began in 1924. It was not held a few times, including 2020 due to the pandemic, but it has a lengthy history. Many of the lifeguard rowers and swimmers train all summer with the South Jersey Championships in mind.

The Longport Beach Patrol has won the team title five times in a row. The team that wins the team competition gets to host the event the following year.

“It’s great that our patrol has won it five in a row,” Longport Beach Patrol first-year Chief Tom Kresz said. “I’m proud of all our competitors and all our lifeguards. They do a great job. Coming out on top makes it even better.”

Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Longport rowers Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the doubles row last Friday at the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races. McGrath returned to win the singles row. The Margate Memorials, patterned like the South Jerseys, had the same scoring system. That gave Longport 10 points, but host Margate finished second in the two rows and the swim, and Margate won with 12 points.

“Rowing is important but the swimming component is important too,” Kresz said. “Mike and Sean are back for us, and our swimmer this time will be Pat Armstrong Jr.”

Armstrong was part of Team Thunderdome, the four-person relay that won the 22.75-mile Around The Island Swim on Tuesday in Atlantic City.

A few things have changed in a year in the South Jerseys. Margate’s Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves won the South Jersey doubles last year, but Gowdy will row Friday with Bob Bechtel. Swim winner Joey Tepper of Longport isn’t lifeguarding this summer. But 2021 singles row winner Danny Rogers of Sea Isle City is back, and he’ll also row doubles with Pat Scannapieco. The Sea Isle crew finished second in the South Jersey doubles row last year, and they won at the Dutch Hoffman Memorials on Aug. 1.

Atlantic City brothers Sean and Rick Blair were third in the doubles at the Margate Memorials. The Blairs are the grandsons of the late Richard “Boomer” Blair, a great Atlantic City rower and one of South Jersey lifeguarding’s many legends.

Many of the 15 teams have done well this year. Host Atlantic City won the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on July 22. Avalon has won several team titles this summer, including the Hoffman Memorials. Sea Isle, second to Longport last year in the South Jersey team scoring, is again one of the top teams.

Avalon’s Dolan Grisbaum, second to Tepper at last year’s South Jerseys, has been the dominant swimmer this year. Ventnor patrol captain David Funk will be in the singles row. Margate’s Chris Spiers was second to McGrath last week in the singles. Spiers returns, along with Margate swimmer Zach Vasser, who was second to Grisbaum.

“The competitiveness has been great,” Kresz said. “We’ll see who puts it together the best. It should be really exciting.”