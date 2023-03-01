Several former Cape-Atlantic League players helped their men’s basketball teams win conference titles and reach the NCAA Division III Tournament.

In Widener’s 73-62 win over Hood in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament semifinals, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional H.S.) had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine Prep) scored seven to go with three rebounds, and Luke Mazur (Mainland Regional) added six points and three rebounds.

In Widener’s 74-69 win over Alvernia in the final, Holden had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds. Mazur scored eight and had two rebounds, and Ernest grabbed a rebound.

Rowan won the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament over the weekend.

In Rowan’s 96-83 victory over The College of New Jersey in the semifinals, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 22, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added 11. In a 103-88 win over Stockton in the final, Ross had 26 points and four rebounds, and Wright scored 15 to go with five rebounds. Last week, Ross received an all-NJAC honorable mention.

Rowan (22-5) and Widener (19-8) each earned automatic bids to the national tournament, which begins Friday.

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had 11 points and two rebounds in Hampton’s 86-81 win over Monmouth. He scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 73-72 loss to North Carolina A&T.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 12 points and six rebounds in Iowa State’s 72-54 loss to Texas. He scored six in a 61-50 loss to Oklahoma.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had five points and two rebounds in New Hampshire’s 92-55 loss to UMass Lowell.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) scored four in Saint Francis’ 68-58 loss to Wagner.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) scored eight in Temple’s 88-83 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists in Virginia Tech’s 76-70 loss to Miami. He scored 11 to go with three rebounds and two assists in an 81-65 loss to Duke.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in PennWest California’s 91-84 win over Pitt-Johnston. He scored 19 and added five rebounds in an 80-77 loss to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed nine rebounds to go with four assists and two points in Holy Family’s 71-62 win over Wilmington. He scored 13 to go with seven assists and four rebounds in a 102-65 loss to Jefferson.

Mailik Bailey (St. Joseph) had five rebounds and three points in Cabrini’s 58-57 loss to Immaculata in an Atlantic East Conference Tournament game.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) scored 19 and grabbed seven rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 95-75 win over Marywood in an Atlantic East Tourney game. He had five rebounds and four points in a 71-52 loss to Neumann in the semifinals.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds in Notre Dame’s 76-53 win over Georgia Tech. She had six rebounds and three points in a 68-65 win over Louisville.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) grabbed 12 rebounds to go with two points and three assists in Bloomfield’s 59-45 win over Bridgeport. She had six points and four rebounds in a 66-62 victory over Caldwell.

Grace Speer (ACIT) scored six and grabbed three rebounds in Florida Tech’s 54-49 loss to Lynn. Speer had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 64-41 loss to Tampa.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 12 points and eight rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 70-52 loss to Jefferson. She had nine points and four rebounds in a 52-47 loss to Wilmington.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 14 points, five assists and two rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 67-59 loss to New Haven. Last week, she was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had five points, six rebounds and five assists in Albright’s 68-51 loss to Alvernia in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in Coast Guard’s 77-66 loss to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Tournament.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 17 to go with three rebounds and three assists in Kean’s 68-58 loss to Rowan in the NJAC Tournament. She finished with 1,923 career points.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 71-54 victory over St. Mary’s. She scored 15 and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 47-42 loss to Morrisville State.

In Rowan’s 68-58 win over Kean in the NJAC Tournament semifinals, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had 12 points and three rebounds. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) added three points and two rebounds. In a 79-70 win over New Jersey City in the final, Holt had four points and four rebounds, and Herlihy added three points and three rebounds. The Profs (20-8), who also include Trina Deveny-Bethea (Cedar Creek), earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament.

Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points and three rebounds in Widener’s 61-52 win over Lebanon Valley in a MAC Commonwealth quarterfinal.

PHOTOS A look at some locals who competed in college sports in the 2022-23 season