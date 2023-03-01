Here are five of the many benefits of taking your canine companion to work with you.
Several former Cape-Atlantic League players helped their men’s basketball teams win conference titles and reach the NCAA Division III Tournament.
In Widener’s 73-62 win over Hood in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament semifinals,
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional H.S.) had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine Prep) scored seven to go with three rebounds, and Luke Mazur (Mainland Regional) added six points and three rebounds.
In Widener’s 74-69 win over Alvernia in the final, Holden had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds. Mazur scored eight and had two rebounds, and Ernest grabbed a rebound.
Rowan won the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament over the weekend.
In Rowan’s 96-83 victory over The College of New Jersey in the semifinals,
Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 22, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added 11. In a 103-88 win over Stockton in the final, Ross had 26 points and four rebounds, and Wright scored 15 to go with five rebounds. Last week, Ross received an all-NJAC honorable mention.
Rowan (22-5) and Widener (19-8) each earned automatic bids to the national tournament, which begins Friday.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had 11 points and two rebounds in Hampton’s 86-81 win over Monmouth. He scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 73-72 loss to North Carolina A&T. Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 12 points and six rebounds in Iowa State’s 72-54 loss to Texas. He scored six in a 61-50 loss to Oklahoma. Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had five points and two rebounds in New Hampshire’s 92-55 loss to UMass Lowell. Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) scored four in Saint Francis’ 68-58 loss to Wagner. Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) scored eight in Temple’s 88-83 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists in Virginia Tech’s 76-70 loss to Miami. He scored 11 to go with three rebounds and two assists in an 81-65 loss to Duke. Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in PennWest California’s 91-84 win over Pitt-Johnston. He scored 19 and added five rebounds in an 80-77 loss to Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed nine rebounds to go with four assists and two points in Holy Family’s 71-62 win over Wilmington. He scored 13 to go with seven assists and four rebounds in a 102-65 loss to Jefferson. Mailik Bailey (St. Joseph) had five rebounds and three points in Cabrini’s 58-57 loss to Immaculata in an Atlantic East Conference Tournament game. Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) scored 19 and grabbed seven rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 95-75 win over Marywood in an Atlantic East Tourney game. He had five rebounds and four points in a 71-52 loss to Neumann in the semifinals. Women’s basketball Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds in Notre Dame’s 76-53 win over Georgia Tech. She had six rebounds and three points in a 68-65 win over Louisville. Tanazha Ford (Millville) grabbed 12 rebounds to go with two points and three assists in Bloomfield’s 59-45 win over Bridgeport. She had six points and four rebounds in a 66-62 victory over Caldwell. Grace Speer (ACIT) scored six and grabbed three rebounds in Florida Tech’s 54-49 loss to Lynn. Speer had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 64-41 loss to Tampa. Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 12 points and eight rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 70-52 loss to Jefferson. She had nine points and four rebounds in a 52-47 loss to Wilmington. Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 14 points, five assists and two rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 67-59 loss to New Haven. Last week, she was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team. Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had five points, six rebounds and five assists in Albright’s 68-51 loss to Alvernia in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament. Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in Coast Guard’s 77-66 loss to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Tournament. Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 17 to go with three rebounds and three assists in Kean’s 68-58 loss to Rowan in the NJAC Tournament. She finished with 1,923 career points. Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 71-54 victory over St. Mary’s. She scored 15 and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 47-42 loss to Morrisville State.
In Rowan’s 68-58 win over Kean in the NJAC Tournament semifinals,
Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had 12 points and three rebounds. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) added three points and two rebounds. In a 79-70 win over New Jersey City in the final, Holt had four points and four rebounds, and Herlihy added three points and three rebounds. The Profs (20-8), who also include Trina Deveny-Bethea (Cedar Creek), earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament. Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points and three rebounds in Widener’s 61-52 win over Lebanon Valley in a MAC Commonwealth quarterfinal.
Aileen Cahill in action for the Montclair State University women's soccer team. The Pinelands Regional High School grad was key in the Red Hawks' three victories to open their season last week.
Aileen Cahill in action for the Montclair State University women's soccer team. The Pinelands Regional High School grad was key in the Red Hawks' three victories to open their season last week.
Muhlenberg quarterback and Ocean City High School graduate Joe Repetti threw for 221 yards and two TDs and ran for another score in the Mules’ 34-21 win over Dickinson on Saturday.
Muhlenberg quarterback and Ocean City High School grad Joe Repetti threw for 221 yards and two TDs and ran for another score in the Mules' 34-21 win over Dickinson this past Saturday.
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, scored five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, has five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes reacts after tackling a Miami running back for a loss during the first half of Saturday’s game in College Station, Texas.
Duke's Jaquez Moore (20) carries the ball and breaks a tackle by Temple's Yvandy Rigby during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Lehigh's Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Lehigh’s Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive back Christian Izien (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) chases down Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Sacred Heart linebacker Ernest Howard, foreground, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, made a team-leading 11 tackles, including two for a loss, Saturday in a 38-31 win over Dartmouth.
Sacred Heart linebacker Ernest Howard, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, has a team-high 35 tackles, including four for a loss, in four games for the Pioneers.
Rowan University freshman Olivia Giordano, right, celebrates with her twin (and teammate), Julianna (18). Olivia, a Millville High School graduate, has scored five goals in seven games for the Profs.
Rowan University freshman Olivia Giordano, a Millville High School graduate, has scored five goals in seven games.
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, drags Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, left, and linebacker Tyreem Powell to make a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton, right, and defensive back Elijuwan Mack, bottom, force Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Pittsburgh linebacker Solomon DeShields chases down Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech won 26-21. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Wagner defenders Saturday. Allen ran for a career-high 112 yards, including a 90-yard run to end the game and an 8-yard third-quarter TD in a 59-0 win.
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Rutgers' Max Melton (16) blocks a punt by Nebraska punter Brian Buschini (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. The St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton leads NCAA Division II with 1,096 rushing yards and 13 TDs. The Panthers are 6-0, the only undefeated team in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers celebrates scoring one of his two touchdowns Saturday against Elizabeth City State. He has 13 TDs through six games.
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. It was his third game of the season with at least 199 yards, as he leads all of NCAA Division II with 1,096 yards and 13 TDs.
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV breaks away from would-be tacklers in a 21-0 win over Lycoming on Oct. 8. The Aggies are 7-0 and ranked 14th in the nation by
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV hands off to running back Jay White in 21-0 home win over Lycoming on Oct. 8.
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV stiffarms a Stevenson defender in an Oct. 1 game.
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV escapes the pocket during the season-opening 22-8 win over Westminster on Sept. 3
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV runs the football against Lebanon Valley on Saturday.
Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby tries to make a tackle on Central Florida running back Johnny Richardson during an Oct. 13 game.
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Pittsburgh linebacker Bangally Kamara (11), linebacker Solomon DeShields,( 23), and defensive back Erick Hallett II (31) tackle North Carolina wide receiver Gavin Blackwell (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Thomas Jefferson’s Owen Bradley places second at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championships on Sunday. He finished the 8K race in 27 minutes, 22.3 seconds.
Thomas Jefferson runner Owen Bradley, left, at the Central Atlantic Collegiate College Championships.
Boston University’s Dolan Grisbaum in action this season. Grisbaum is an Ocean City High School graduate.
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, hauls in the first of his two touchdown receptions Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, prepares to throw a 47-yard pass Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, made three catches for 77 yards and two TDs on Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12. Lasco, a junior, is a former three-time Press Swimmer of the Year at Mainland Regional High School and a key member of the Golden Bears, the reigning national champions, again this season.
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12.
Montclair State defensive lineman Dimitri Pali (6) defends against Kean on Saturday.
Montclair State defensive back Brennan Ray scores on a 4-yard run for his first offensive touchdown in college Saturday against Kean. Earlier in his college career, he scored two TDs while playing defense.
Lehigh's Jakob Alamudun, center, is guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, right, celebrates at a game against Lehigh in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Nov. 10. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots while guarded by Lehigh's Keith Higgins Jr.(13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots a 3-point basket in the first half of the Lehigh Virginia Tech NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Thursday Nov. 10 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) meets with fans after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Villanova's Caleb Daniels, right, tries to get past Temple's Jahlil White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Temple's Jahlil White, left, celebrates past Villanova's Chris Arcidiacono after Temple won an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Temple's Khalif Battle, left, and Jahlil White celebrate during the final second of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 27-21. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) takes a shot around North Carolina A&T's forward Webster Filmore (25) during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
William & Mary's Ben Wight (35) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) as Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
William & Mary's Matteus Case (4) shoots while guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team last week in an 88-48 win over Northern Illinois. The three-time Press Player of the Year from Mainland Regional High School played 24 minutes, scored nine points and added four assists, two blocks, two steals and one rebound.
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) scores a touchdown past Wake Forest linebacker Dylan Hazen (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) is tripped by Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen runs as Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis attempts a tackle during the second half of Saturday’s game.
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, left, dribbles the ball as Penn State’s Jalen Pickett defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina on Nov. 18. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) reacts after a dunk against Milwaukee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, dives for a loose ball next to North Carolina guard Caleb Love during a Phil Knight Invitational game in Portland, Oregon on Friday.
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi dunks the ball against Connecticut during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Albright College’s Gabby Boggs averaged 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the team’s first six games.
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
J.D. DiRenzo started 12 games for Rutgers this season, including nine at left guard and three at left tackle.
J.D. DiRenzo started 12 games for Rutgers this season, including nine at left guard and three at left tackle.
Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo in action against Michigan State on Nov. 12. The Scarlet Knights gained 460 yards of offense that game, the most against a Big Ten Conference opponent since 2015.
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event this season. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event this season. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts eyes the net during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., left, and Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts fight for the ball during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts holds onto a rebound as Boston College's CJ Penha Jr. (24) and Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) adds two points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts attempts to score under defensive pressure from Boston College’s Jonathan Noel during the first half of their Dec. 21 matchup. Mutts, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, scored 18 and grabbed eight rebounds in the Hokies’ 70-65 loss.
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young sends Justyn Mutts (25) onto the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Miami forward A.J. Casey, left, blocks a shot by St. Francis forward Marlon Hargis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 91-76. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, obscured, during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Gary Nagle, top, went 3-0 for Ursinus College at the Manganaro Duals on Saturday. The Middle Township High School graduate’s three wins came by pin, decision and forfeit.
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching the milestone she reached playing for Millville High School.
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching a milestone she reached playing for Millville High School. On Monday, she was named to the Central Athletics Collegiate Conference honor roll.
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching the milestone she reached playing for Millville High School.
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, left, a Lacey Township High School graduate, won the 149-pound championship at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional.
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, stands atop the podium following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds this weekend.
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, is 16-3 this season following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds over the weekend.
Shannon McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Kean University this season. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Shannon McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Kean University this season. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Kean University fifth-year guard Shannon McCoy drives to the basket against William Paterson on Jan. 18. The Barnegat High School graduate scored a career-high 41 points, including 10 of 16 3-pointers, in the 85-70 win.
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Senior swimmer Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action for Iona College this season.
Senior swimmer Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action for Iona College this season.
Marcellus Ross, a St. Joseph High School graduate, scored 17 in Rowan’s win over Ramapo.
Rowan sophomore Josh Wright, a Cape May Tech graduate, drives toward the basket in a 97-66 win over Ramapo on Saturday. He scored nine points to help the Profs extend their win streak to nine.
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Limestone freshman attack Rylee Johnson looks to make a play against Rollins on Saturday. Johnson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, had a goal and an assist in a 13-8 loss.
Limestone freshman attack Rylee Johnson, right, looks for a play against Rollins on Saturday. Johnson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, had a goal and an assist in the 13-8 loss.
Wilkes junior Dawson Tallant, a Middle Township High School graduate, went 4-0 to win the Mideast Futures Tournament on Sunday.
Miami forward A.J. Casey, left, blocks a shot by St. Francis forward Marlon Hargis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 91-76. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) keeps the ball away from Western Michigan's Taylor Williams (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) defends against Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) works against Boston College's Maria Gakdeng (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) drives as Boston College's Kayla Lezama (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) drives as Boston College's Kayla Lezama (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) reaches for a rebound over Pittsburgh forward Liatu King, second from left, during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Rutgers University freshman Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, runs the bases during a game last fall.
Rutgers University freshman Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, seen during a fall exhibition game, He made his collegiate debut over the weekend, going 8 for 11 with a double and six RBIs.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Trevor Cohen made his Rutgers debut this past weekend in a three-game series against Campbell.
Holy Spirit High School graduate Trevor Cohen made his Rutgers debut this past weekend in a three-game series against Campbell.
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, celebrates winning the third-place bout at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Widener's Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022.
Widener's Pat Holden, a Lower Cape May High School graduate.
Widener’s Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022. In Widener’s 74-69 win over Alvernia in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament final on Saturday, Holden had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.
