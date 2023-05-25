Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three former Cape-Atlantic League standouts helped their college softball teams advance to the NCAA Division III Super Regionals.

Korie Hague (Vineland H.S.) went 2 for 3 in Rowan’s 1-0 win over Penn State-Berks to open D-III regional play. She hit a two-run double and singled in a 7-5 win over Pfeiffer. In a 6-3 loss to Pfeiffer, Kaitlyn Riggs (EHT) hit a pinch-hit single. In a 5-3 win over Pfeiffer, Hague singled.

With that win, Rowan (39-7) won its regional and advanced to the Super Regionals in a best-of-three series that will start Friday against Randolph-Macon (42-9).

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) struck out one in one inning in Salisbury’s 10-2 win over Framingham State in a D-III regional game. She struck out two in one inning in a 7-2 win over Williams.

Salisbury (42-3) won its regional and will host a best-of-three Super Regional series against Lebanon Valley (36-10) starting Friday.

Hague has started all 46 games at catcher for the Profs. She’s batting .336 (46 for 137) with five doubles, 21 runs and 28 RBIs. Riggs has appeared in 16 games, singling three times, scoring twice and driving in a run.

Ortega has pitched in 26 games for the Seagulls, including eight starts. She’s 10-1 with a 1.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 innings. She has also gotten one save.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) got two hits in Cabrini’s 8-4 loss to Moravian in a D-III regional game.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) singled and doubled in Ramapo’s 5-2 loss to Swarthmore in a D-III regional game. She singled twice and scored in a 5-2 loss to Randolph-Macon.

In The College of New Jersey’s 2-1 victory over Manhattanville in a D-III regional game, Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) pitched four scoreless innings and struck out three to get the win. Elizabeth Gosse (Southern) struck out three and allowed one run in three innings. In a 1-0 win over Manhattanville, Gosse allowed four hits and struck out five in a complete-game shutout. Kaci Neveling (EHT resident) singled twice.

In TCNJ’s 7-4 win over Virginia Wesleyan, Neveling went 3 for 4, including a double, scored one run and drove in one. Schlee allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings of relief to get the win. In a 6-2 loss to Virginia Wesleyan, Gosse allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings, and Neveling scored.

Women’s lacrosse

Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) had a goal, an assist and three ground balls in Cabrini’s 19-15 loss to Roger Williams in the first round of the D-III Tournament. Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) scored to go with an assist, three caused turnovers, three draw controls and two ground balls.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) scored to go with five draw controls in TCNJ’s 14-9 loss to Colby College in the first round of the D-III Tournament.