Gabe Paz enjoys the local connections.

The Oakcrest High School School graduate and 2019 Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year is just one of the local players associated with the Atlantic City FC soccer team, which opened its season May 11 with a 4-0 victory over First State FC.

The team competes in the National Premier Soccer League’s Keystone East Conference in the East Region and plays its home games at Stockton University’s turf field off Pomona Road. The Cape-Atlantic League is very well-represented.

Atlantic City (1-1-1) lost 4-3 to the Philadelphia Union’s Development Team (23-and-under) on May 20 and played Motown FC to a 1-1 draw Saturday. Atlantic City FC will play its season opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Monmouth FC.

“It’s good to have a team around here where we can play at a high level and just still get in touches during the summer,” said Paz, 21, of Mays Landing.

Paz has played with the team for about the last three or four seasons. “I have a great time playing with these guys. It’s just a great group of guys overall.”

Zach Matik (Mainland Regional), Mason Stokes (Oakcrest), Adrian Paz (Absegami), Jason Barragan and Chad Catalana (Bridgeton), James Cahill (Pinelands Regional) and Colin Beasley (ACIT) are the other former local high school players on the roster. Many others from South Jersey also play for Atlantic City, including Aiden McGuigan and Ryan Cleary (Washington Township), Sean Fatiga (Kingsway Regional) and Tommy Mollis (Haddon Township). Many compete for NCAA Division I or II programs.

Stokes and Gabe Paz were teammates all four years with the Falcons. Adrian Paz is Gabe’s cousin.

“It’s always good to see a bunch of old friends and be able to consistently play with them,” said Gabe Paz, a rising senior midfielder for Jefferson University. “I have my group of friends in college, but it’s always good to come home to my group of friends at home and get to play summer ball with them.”

The local connections even extend to the coaching staff.

Head coach Alexis Mendoza graduated from Atlantic City High School and was Glassboro’s coach from 2020-2022. He led the Bulldogs to the South Jersey Group I championship this past season and will take over the Absegami boys team in the fall. Atlantic City FC assistants Matt Stellitano (Mainland) and Andrew Catalana (St. Augustine Prep) also are part of the local soccer community.

Mendoza is a health and physical education teacher at Absegami.

“This is honestly the most important part to me, building that local approach,” said Mendoza.

He was an assistant Atlantic City FC coach last year, and “that was kind of the beginning of building that true, true local feel. As we discussed the list of players in the area who are local, a lot of them competed in the CAL or the Tri- County, and all within an hour radius," he added. "Honestly, that’s the biggest and most important part of this project this year.”

The local approach is one of the things that makes his first season as head coach special.

“It’s been fantastic working with these guys, who come from all throughout the area. They all play at a high level, and they come in ready to compete and get wins,” Mendoza said. “I am very happy to be a part of this. Honestly, it’s a project that I hope we continue to do.”

The team also features some international players, such as France’s Arthur Leray. The team also expects to sign England’s Justin Hoyte in the next few weeks, Atlantic City FC Co-Founder Andrew Weilgus said. Hoyte has played professionally for multiple clubs, including Arsenal FC, one of the best clubs in the Premier League, Weilgus added. He hopes his players will gain valuable experience from being around the 38-year-old veteran defender.

“His experience is unbelievable,” said Weilgus.

He noted Hoyte was supposed to be on the team a few years ago but the pandemic prevented him from leaving England. Nineteen of the 30 players on the team are in college “so they will get tremendous experience having time playing and practicing with him. I feel like he is a guy that everybody will be energized by.”

Nick Bilotta (a Mainland graduate) is the team's other co-founder. They met as freshmen at Syracuse University. Weilgus spent many summers since he was younger on Long Beach Island and a lot of time in Atlantic City. He recalls watching Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania in the resort in 1984. Weiglus said he fell in love with the area. He now resides in Ventnor.

“We really put a huge emphasis on what we are trying to be as far as a local grass-root soccer club that’s trying to not only build interest on a professional level, as we have ambitions to move up that way, but also try to give a platform for these kids who work so hard locally to have a place to come back to,” said Weilgus, who started the club in 2017.

“It’s really important to have this local platform to have these players come back to,” added Weilgus, who is executive director of the Esports Innovation Center at Stockton.

Some of the AC FC players stay at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus, said Weilgus, who praised Stockton, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Atlantic City FC’s other sponsors. The CRDA is assisting the team with a summer camp set for July 10-14.

Admission at home games is $10 for adults and free for kids 18-and-under. The team livestreams each game on its website and on ACFC.tv, and prepares video game recaps.

“I want the community to be aware that this is, again, the real local team in the area,” Mendoza said. “We are the ones that are paying attention to the youth in the area, as well, from the travel level to the club level. We want to be able to build a pathway so that everyone in the area knows that they have an opportunity to be one of us one day.”