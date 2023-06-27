Stockton's Campbell hosting hoops camp
Stockton University standout DJ Campbell will host a basketball camp for boys and girls ages 7-18 at 2 p.m. Thursday at Vineland High School. The cost is $25 per person. If interested, text you name, address and phone number to 856-982-6296. Campbell, a Vineland alumnus, has earned many accolades in his career, including New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and NJAC Player of the Year.
