Stockton University defeated Rutgers-Camden 8-1 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference tennis match Saturday in Medford.

The Ospreys improved to 11-3 (4-1). The Raptors fell to 3-8 (0-3).

Playing indoors at Arrowhead Tennis Club, Stockton won five of six singles matches and swept the three doubles matches. In singles, Sarb Devi (Absegami H.S.) won 6-0, 6-2. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) won her fourth consecutive match, taking this one 6-1, 6-1. Audrey van Schalkwyk won 8-2 to extend her winning streak to five. Kierstyn Fenimore earned her fourth victory in a row, 8-1. Carlee Cristella won 8-3.

In doubles, Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Cristella won 8-0. Devi and Lily Muir also won 8-0. Pasquale and van Schalkwyk won 8-2.

Rowing: Several local rowers helped the Ospreys win their Division III varsity-eight heat at the Knecht Cup on the Cooper River in Cherry Hill.

The Ospreys finished in 7 minutes, 35.53 seconds, the fastest time of the seven boats that competed in the two heats. The Stockton crew included coxswain Lorelei Hendricks, Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit), Madelynn Schina, Marissa Martinelli, Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional) and Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek).

The performance advanced Stockton to the final to be held at 11:54 a.m. Sunday.

The varsity eight also competed in the women's club eight/DI/DII category. The Ospreys finished second in the heat of five teams. Their time (7:29.05) was sixth fastest of the 15 total crews in the category and earned them a berth in the petite final set for 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Ospreys' second varsity eight also advanced to the final after finishing third among four boats. Competing in the same heat as Stockton's varsity eight, the crew finished in 8:33.39. The crew consisted of Alexandra Zang, Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Erin O'Brien, Emily Little (Wildwood), Allison Reed, Ashley Truesdell, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Emma Dyrsten and coxswain Kelley Mason.

In women's frosh/novice four, Stockton was fourth in its heat and 16th overall in 9:11.36.

Track and field: Members of the Ospreys' teams competed at two events, with some at the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton University and others at the Bill Butler Invitational in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Both competitions were held Friday and Saturday. Some events at both events were canceled Saturday due to thunderstorms.

At the Butler Invitational, the Stockton women's team tied for sixth, and the men finished 10th. There was no team scoring at the Ellis Invitational.

At the Ellis, Stockton's Cooper Knorr finished second in a field of 42 runners in the 1,500 meters, behind only someone from a non-collegiate track club. Knorr's time was 3:54.73. Erik Ackerman took 12th in 3:58.66. In the women's meet, Michaela Pomatto (EHT) finished sixth among 21 and moved up to 19th in the nation (NCAA D-III) in the discus (42.19 meters). Megan Campanile (Southern Regional) placed eighth in a field of 22 and moved up to 22nd in the nation in the javelin (39.52m).

At the Butler, the Ospreys' Rachel Hayes took second in a field of 52 runners in the 800 (2:23.86). Susann Foley finished third among 17 in the high jump (1.56m), and Quamora Proctor (Barnegat) was third among 31 in the hammer throw (41.67m).

In the pole vault, Madison Fey was fourth (2.90m) and Alicia Klotz fifth (2.75m). Cristen Moliwolo (Absegami) and Chrystanna Decker were eighth in the 100m hurdles (16.62 seconds) and discus (32.06m), respectively.

In the men's meet, Stockton's Joseph Morales finished second among 21 in the long jump (6.82m). Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic) was third in a field of 10 in the steeplechase (10:19.05), and Andres Perez was fifth among 15 in the pole vault (3.95m). Ryan Fisher (Barnegat) finished ninth among 56 runners in the 100 (11.33 seconds). Joseph deBeaumont took 12th place in a field of 51 in the 800 (2:00.10), and Eduardo Ruiz-Giuseppi was 12th among 51 in the 400 (51.26 seconds).

Men's lacrosse: Nationally ranked Christopher Newport beat the Ospreys 25-8 in a Coastal Lacrosse Conference game in Galloway Township.

The Captains, No. 4 in the most recent U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association D-III poll, improved to 13-1 (2-1). The Ospreys dropped to 10-4 (2-2).

Stockton's Luc Swedlund led all players with four goals. The Ospreys' Ethan Fought and Reegan Capozzoli each had one goal and one assist. Stanley Kolimago and Colin Hopkins also scored. Fought got the assist on Hopkins' goal. Also for Stockton, Matt Gibson (Cape Lower Cape May Regional) led all players with three caused turnovers to go with three ground balls.

The Captains got at least least one goal from 17 players. Drew Miller scored a team-high three.

Postponements: The baseball team's game at William Paterson and the softball team's game at New Jersey City were postponed until Sunday.