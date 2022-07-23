Local players get taste of professional beach volleyball at AVP's Atlantic City Open

ATLANTIC CITY — Kevion Luo, Jameel Epps, Rafael Ortiz and Sean Casiao tired to reach the main draw of the 2022 Association of Volleyball Professionals Tour Series on Friday.

All four local players lost in the Atlantic City Open's qualifying rounds for the pro event but were able to keep competing by entering the AVP adult amateur division Saturday at the Albany Avenue beach.

That division's matches were played on 20 courts alongside the main tournament, which had eight courts and featured former Olympians and professionals.

"It was a fun experience to (play in his first professional tournament)," said Luo, a 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate. "I got my butt kicked, but it was a fun experience to do that. It was against two Florida pros, so it doesn't really matter. It was a fun time. As long as I had fun, it's all good."

Casiao is a Little Egg Harbor Township resident and a Pinelands Regional graduate.

Epps, of Absecon, and Ortiz, of Pleasantville, are teammates. Epps is a 2008 ACIT graduate, while Ortiz is a 2018 Pleasantville graduate. Epps, 32, played basketball and volleyball at Pleasantville because ACIT did not have many teams while he was a student there.

Epps later helped coach volleyball at Pleasantville, which is how he met Ortiz, who played baseball as a Greyhounds freshman but left the team after seeing Epps serve a ball.

"I wanted to do that," Ortiz said.

Atlantic City is the seventh stop of 16 on this year's AVP Tour, which consists of three series — Gold, Pro and Tour. More than 200 players began the pro competition, 24 teams each in the men's and women's draws. Fourteen men's teams and 14 women's teams arrived here with automatic bids based on their AVP rankings. Two men's and two women's teams got in as wild cards. Eight men's and eight women's teams advanced out of Friday's qualifiers to make the pro tournament, which is double-elimination and will end Sunday.

"It was amazing," Ortiz said. "To me, it was an eye opener. It was my first (professional) qualifier. I have been playing beach (volleyball) for many years but never in a qualifying tournament. It was a learning experience. It did not turn out the way we wanted it to, but it was amazing."

Epps recalled when Ortiz was in high school. Epps approached Pleasantville coaches Jim Bucko and Tim Newkirk and told them Ortiz was going to "be the future." Ortiz had more than 100 kills and digs as a senior and has continued to improve in the years since, Epps said.

"He has made so much progress from then to now," Epps said. "He will only continue to grow. I thank God for everything — for giving us the opportunity to play volleyball at a high level, and do it healthy and safely, out here."

This is Epps' third professional tournament.

"Playing in the AVP volleyball tournament was just a blast," said Epps, who also played for the Stockton University men's club team in 2012-13.. "Just representing the locals and high school that are around here, it was really great. It is just nice to come out here and compete against high-level players and compete with my best friend and protégé. That is what makes it fun. We played really, really hard and really, really good. But we just did not get the result we wanted."

A great day on the beach

Casiao played with the Southern Ocean Volleyball Club, where most of the Southern Regional standouts come from. He played volleyball as a high school junior and senior but not for the Southern Regional team. In 2018, Casiao's friends told him about the beach volleyball courts in Ventnor, and he was hooked on the sport.

"It's not as hot as (Friday), yet," Casiao said Saturday morning. "It has definitely been great volleyball. I love the volleyball atmosphere. Everyone is so friendly and welcoming, honestly. If you need something, someone is always there to help you out no matter what."

This was Casiao's first taste of a professional tournament, but he has competed in at least 50 other tournaments.

"It was a great experience," Casiao said. "I would definitely want to play again."

Luo also learned to love beach volleyball through a friend and has played a lot at the Ventnor courts. EHT did not have a boys volleyball team when he was there. Luo, who recently graduated from Rutgers-New Brunswick, called volleyball his hobby.

"It's a great day on the beach, meeting new people and just having a great time," said Luo, who has played in beach volleyball tournaments for three years.

Back in September

The entire event expects to bring 3,000 attendees, 1,624 room nights and $1.6 million in economic impact, the Atlantic City Sports Commission said. The city will host a Pro Series event on Sept. 16-18. This is the third straight year the AVP has had tournaments here. AVP also hosted the Junior Nationals here this past week.

“Atlantic City is a home to beach volleyball on the East Coast, which is why it’s on our tour not one time but two times,” AVP competition director John King said. “Atlantic City is a great beach and has great hospitality."

The AVP women's championship is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the men's title match at 4:30. The event's prize purse is $50,000 ($25,00 for each division split among the top nine places). The adult amateur divisions' prize purse was $2,500, split among the men's and women's brackets. The division was open to anyone, not just those who lost Friday.

"It has been electric," King added. "Count on the AVP being in Atlantic City for many years to come."