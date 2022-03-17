Local players, coaches taking their shots in NCAA tournaments

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments start this week. Looking for a local rooting interest?

What follows is a list of players and coaches with local connections who will participate in March Madness this year:

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) Oregon

The fifth-seeded Ducks (20-11) will play No. 12 seed Belmont (22-7) in a first-round Wichita Region game 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Watson, a 6-4 sophomore, averages 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. A 2020 Mainland graduate, Watson was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior and the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Press Player of the Year.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) Virginia Tech

The 11th-seeded Hokies are the No. 11 seed in the East Region and will play sixth-seeded Texas (21-11) in a first-round game 4:30 p.m. Friday. Virginia Tech earned its NCAA tournament bid by winning the ACC Tournament with a 82-67 upset of Duke. The 6-foot-7 Mutts, a 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate, was the Press Player of the Year as a senior. He has started all 35 games for Virginia Tech. He averages 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Umar Shannon (Atlantic City) Saint Peter’s

Shannon is in his first season as an assistant coach with the Peacocks (19-11). Saint Peter’s won the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City last Saturday. The 15th-seeded Peacocks will play No. 2 seed Kentucky 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the East Region.

Shannon played at Saint Francis (Pa.) from 2009-2013 before finishing his career as a graduate senior at Quinnipiac. A 2009 Atlantic City graduate, Shannon scored 1,006 career points for the Vikings.

Mark McGonigal (Holy Spirit) Richmond

McGonigal is director of basketball operations for Richmond. The 12th-seeded Spiders (23-12) will play No. 5 seed Iowa (26-9) in a Midwest Region first-round game 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Richmond earned a bid by upsetting Davidson 64-62 to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Sunday.

McGonigal was a standout guard at Holy Spirit and played at Richmond from 2005-09.

Kristen Sharkey (Southern Regional) Buffalo

Sharkey is in her seventh season as a Buffalo assistant coach.

The Bulls (25-8) won the MAC Tournament. No. 13 seed Buffalo will play fourth-seeded Tennessee (23-8) in a Wichita bracket first-round game 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sharkey was a standout player for Buffalo and Southern Regional. She finished her Southern career with 1,740 career points and was the 2010 Press Player of the Year.

