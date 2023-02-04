ATLANTIC CITY — Many rowers competed Saturday as temperatures were in the mid-20s, but they were not on back bays or the ocean.

Rather, hundreds of competitors and ergometer rowing machines filled the Atlantic City Convention Center for the 2023 USRowing Atlantic City Indoor National Championships.

The three-day event, sponsored by the US Rowing and the Atlantic City Indoor Rowing Association, is being held alongside the USRowing National Convention for the first time. The event ends Sunday.

"To bring the championship back to Atlantic City is amazing," said Dan Garbutt, an A.C. Indoor Rowing Association board member and former Atlantic City High School and Princeton University rower.

The convention features some of the nation's top rowers and collegiate coaches and directors. The A.C. Indoor Rowing Association worked for years to bring the event to the resort, he added.

The combined event had more than 650 rowers and 300-plus coaches, plus hundreds of spectators, Saturday.

"It really has been a dream now for a couple years for our organizing committee — Lynn Kesselman and (former state) Sen. (William L.) Gormley," Garbutt said. A lot of meetings and long conversations and sessions to get where we are at. It's really great. It seems like a lot of long days, but here we are."

This is USRowing's first in-person event since the pandemic, and to have it in Atlantic City is special for the region, Garbutt said. Atlantic County boasts one of the nation's premier crew communities.

"To be that venue is pretty special," Garbutt said.

Competitions were scheduled for 190-plus events in many divisions over the weekend, ranging from teens to masters. High school rowers from all over the nation and state, including Absegami, Atlantic City, Holy Spirit, St. Augustine Prep, Mainland Regional, Ocean City, Cedar Creek, Oakcrest and Atlantic County Institute of Technology, are participating.

ACIT's Emily Gavrell, Cedar Creek's Kyleigh Pelikan and Holy Spirit brothers Ryan and Kyler Bender were just a few of the local athletes.

Gavrell, who is a coxswain, rowed in the women's 19-and-under 1,000-meter event Saturday. She only started rowing last year and, as a coxswain, had a different experience at the convention center than being on a boat with her crew partners.

"It's really cool," said Gavrell, a 15-year-old sophomore. "I think (rowing) is a sport that is really unrecognized. I think more people should participate in it. It's a challenge to push yourself. … I like this. It's a great way to incorporate ergs into a competitive environment."

Indoor rowing is done on ergometer machines that measure the speed of the rower. The machines typically are used by rowers for indoor practice in the offseason and on rainy days. The scores are also used for competition.

"It's a really tough and engaging sport, but it really helps with the mindset and with physical fitness as well," said Pelikan, a 15-year-old freshman who started rowing two years ago at summer camps at Drexel and Stockton universities.

Pelikan likes being outside on the water and enjoying the sights, but liked the setup at the convention center. The Port Republic resident competed in the 17U and 19U 2,000 events and said they were more mentally challenging than being out on the water.

"It was interesting, but once you're out there and get your mind set, all the nerves go away," said Pelikan. Erg racing, she said, is harder than being out on the water because "you're not moving on an erg, you're just focusing on a screen. But it gets you prepared."

Kyler Bender, a 14-year-old freshman, and older brother Ryan, also competed in the 2,000. Kyler helped coach Ryan when the younger brother competed.

"It's great to have people from all over to come into one place, learn about crew and row some ergs," said Ryan, 16. "It's a nice change of pace from the usual, and everyone is excited."

The brothers live in Somers Point.

"It's just really cool to have something like this near us," said Kyler, noting some of the bigger races are farther away, such as the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia. "Erging is a whole different experience too. It's good to have something to do for the winter season."

Some athletes competed in a triathlon, which consists of 500 meters on a rowing erg, 1,000 on a bike erg and 500 on a ski erg. That event was added to reach out to different athletes, Garbutt said. There were also 500-meter sprints, watts tests, erg relays, marathons and half marathons and more.

"This is an absolutely fabulous event," Ocean City boys crew coach Jim Swift said. "This highlights our local rowerd and draws other talented athletes from all over."

The Red Raiders had 15 rowers compete Saturday.

"This is great for our kids to test themselves and, possibly, get identified for some college scholarships," said Swft, who was pleased this event also conditioned his team for the upcoming spring season.