Local high school boys win Around The Island Swim

ATLANTIC CITY — The 56th Around The Island Swim was rescued Tuesday by four high school boys, plus four masters swimmers averaging 50 years old.

Team Thunderdome — namely James Haney and John Sahl of Atlantic City High School and Patrick Armstrong and Gavin Neal of Ocean City —won the 22.75-mile race’s only division, the four-person relay, in 8 hours, 2 minutes, 51 seconds.

Spectators at the Atlantic City Boathouse start-finish line (near the Albany Avenue Bridge) cheered as the four swam together to the finish line. The Queen song “We Are The Champions” played over the P.A. system.

Neal, Saul, Haney and Armstrong took turns swimming in 15- to 30-minute intervals and rode in an accompanying boat when not in the water.

“We each swam about 5 1/2 miles, and that’s the longest I ever swam,” said Haney, a 16-year-old rising junior. “I swam 2 miles straight once, that was the most before. The conditions were brutal. There was a big mental aspect to it. You had to keep going. I threw up a couple times, and I passed out briefly once when I got back to the boat. I swam better in the bay, and the other team swam well.”

The Tortuga Golden Striders —Daniel Killinger, 52, Rob Montgomery, 54, Frank Geraci, 37, and Bobby Pugh, 59 — are a talented masters team that trains and swims together. Fittingly, “We Are The Champions” kept playing at least three times, and the song was still going when the Striders came to the line after 8 hours, 8 minutes, 49 seconds.

The race’s two individual swimmers, John Ziegler, of Pennsylvania, and Robert Gatto, of New Jersey, who would have gotten most of the attention by going around Absecon alone, but they failed to finish.

The water temperature in the ocean was 55.53 degrees, and Ziegler took himself out of the race at Mississippi Avenue, about halfway through the clockwise race. Gatto made it through the first inlet near Brigantine but didn’t continue after New Hampshire Avenue entering the ocean leg.

The two relay teams were neck and neck in the ocean, and Team Thunderdome finally led for good after the final turn into the Longport intracoastal waters.

“We do a lot of masters swims together,” said Pugh, a former Ocean City lifeguard who now lives in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania. “We passed them (Thunderdome) right before the Longport jetty. It was back and forth in the ocean before that. It was 56 degrees then, and we could handle the cold better than the young guys. Then we made the turn into the bay, and the waters warmed up and they swam past us.”

As a member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol in 1997, Montgomery finished eighth in the Around The Island Swim.

“We needed to open up more space in the ocean in order to win,” said Montgomery. “I got to hand it to the young guys. Once we got into flat water, they were faster than us.”

Saul, of Team Thunderdome, said it felt pretty special, too.

“This will go down as one of the biggest things I’ve ever done, and I’m excited to be part of it,” Saul said.

Armstrong said he was ready for a hot shower and a good nap.

Neal, a 17-year-old rising senior, also complained about the cold too, but added, “I feel on top of the world.”

Last year, none of the race’s 11 individual swimmers and none of the relays made it around the island in the race’s 10-hour time limit. The tide and currents in the 2021 race weren’t favorable as they were in previous years.

At its peak, the swim was an international event, with accomplished open-water swimmers coming from all over the world.