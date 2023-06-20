The unbeaten Greater Wildwood Lions Club baseball team beat Greater Wildwood Raging Waters 11-1 in the Southern Cape May County Little League championship game Monday at Higbee Field in Wildwood Crest.
Joey Martin was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for the Lions, and Drew Robinson added two hits and two RBIs. Declan Bannon doubled in two runs, and Ryan Davenport had a double and two RBIs. Matthew Maher contributed two hits, and Sean Cunniff added one hit and an RBI. Owen Bannon, Carter Givner and Maher combined to pitch a one-hitter.
Lewis Sewell singled in a run for Raging Waters.
The Southern Cape May County Little League consists of teams from Greater Wildwood, Lower Township and Middle Township.
