Linwood wins its pool play, advances in District 16 tourney
Linwood wins its pool play, advances in District 16 tourney

Dante Franchini tripled and drove in three runs to lead the Linwood 12-and-under little league baseball team to a 7-4 victory over Hammonton in a District 16 pool-play game Friday.

With the win, Linwood advances in the tournament and takes on Ocean City/ Upper Township on Tuesday.

John Trott pitched four innings and allowed one earned run for Linwood. Luke Odell pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

