Linwood beats Ocean City/ Upper Township in District 16 tourney
BASEBALL

The Linwood 12-and-under baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to a 3-2 victory over Ocean City/ Upper Township on Tuesday in the District 16 Tournament.

Chase Willson drew a walk, and Will Tracy bunted to reach base in the fourth for Linwood. Neo Kirev, who also pitched 2 2/3 innings, hit a two-run double to left field to make it 3-1. Lucas DeBiaso and Luke Odell combined to close out the game.

From Monday

10-and-under baseball

Ocean City/ Upper Township 12, Absecon 0: With the win, Ocean City/ Upper Township advanced out of District 16 pool-play. The winners were scheduled to take on Linwood in the next round Wednesday.

Corey Clemens and Henry Bogle combined for a no-hitter. Michael Stankiewicz had three hits. Max Singleton also had a hit. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

