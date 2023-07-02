The popular summer sport of lifeguard racing begins this week in the shore towns of southern New Jersey.

The unique sport has excitement, tradition and variety, plus the fun of being at the beach.

The swimming, rowing, paddling and running races at the beaches from Cape May Point to Barnegat Light draw big crowds in July and August. The number of beach patrol competitions has greatly increased over the decades, and now hardly a day will go by without an event or two.

Long Beach Island begins racing at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Surf City Epic Lifeguard Tournament at 5th Street beach in Surf City.

The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association races begin Friday with two events. The five Atlantic County beach Patrols meet in the Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races. The 10 Cape May County patrols compete in the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Crest.

”We have a full race schedule, mostly the same races we’ve had for years, and we’re looking forward to it,” said Stone Harbor patrol chief Sandy Bosacco, the president of the SJLCA. “We have a long tradition of racing in southern New Jersey, and a lot of the competitors are elite high school and college athletes.

“The races are motivation for physical training that all the guards undergo, and that sharpens their rescue skills.”

The top South Jersey events are the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood on July 28, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races on Aug. 4, and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 11 in Margate. Those events are known as the “Big Three.”

The winner of the South Jersey event gets to host it the following year, and Margate won the South Jersey team title last summer. Longport had won the previous five South Jersey championships (2016-19, 2021). Nearly all lifeguard events, including the Big Three, were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament will be Aug. 4-5 in Harvey Cedars. The tournament is LBI’s top beach event, and Harvey Cedars has won seven in a row (2015-19, 2021-22).

Harvey Cedars patrol chief Randy Townsend said the racing season should be a lot of fun.

“We (Harvey Cedars) have a fair mix (of new lifeguards and returnees),” Townsend said. “We lost a lot of people last year, but we have a lot of aspiring young individuals who are really keen on learning.”

South Jersey has four all-female beach racing events. They include the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on July 11, the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on July19, the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge (a triathlon) on July 26, and the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on Aug. 9 in Ventnor.

LBI has the Long Beach Township Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on July 26.

Many of the season’s other events, including the LBI Tournament, have women’s races.