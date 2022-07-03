Lifeguard racing in full swing, to continue all summer

The summer season is now in full swing, and with it comes the unique sport of lifeguard racing.

Area male and female beach patrol athletes, some high-school aged and many from colleges or older, will compete throughout July and August in rowing, swimming, beach running, paddleboarding and surf dashing, Many of the lifeguards are current or former collegiate rowers or swimmers, so the intensity is the same as in other sports. But it’s on the beach, so it has a far different atmosphere, especially for the fans.

The competitions are fun, exciting and free, and the guards display their amazing speed and skill in the various races that are similar to lifeguard rescue.

The summer will have a variety of events, hosted by cities from Barnegat Light in Ocean County all the way down to Cape May Point.

Long Beach Island on Tuesday will open the season with the Surf City Beach Patrol Epic Lifeguard Tournament at 6 p.m. at 5th Street beach in Surf City.

The 15-patrol South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association holds many of the events. Sandy Bosacco, chief of the Stone Harbor Beach Patrol, is also the president of the SJLCA.

“Lifeguard racing really gives the guards the motivation to train, and it develops their lifesaving skills,” Bosacco said. “It’s also good for morale.

"I think our area’s lifeguard races are the oldest in the nation, and there’s a lot of tradition to it. It’s always interesting to see who’s back (among the top athletes). We’re looking for another great summer.”

The top events in South Jersey lifeguard racing are known as "The Big Three." They are the 52nd annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood (July 29), the 76th annual Margate Beaual South Jersey Lifeguard Championships (Aug. 12) in Longport.

The South Jersey Championships are always hosted by the previous year’s team champion, and Longport has won the team title five consecutive times (2016-19, 2021). Nearly all lifeguard events, including the Big Three, were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Kresz, a former Longport lieutenant and rower, is in his first year as chief of the patrol.

“Our patrol winning the South Jersey title five straight times is pretty impressive,” said Kresz, 32. “We’re looking forward to another good season of keeping everyone safe on the beach. If we can have some success with the racing, that’ll make it even better.”

The South Jersey Association has two events Friday — the Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races at 6:30 p.m. at 33rd Avenue beach in Longport, and the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships at 6:30 p.m. at Rambler Road beach in Wildwood Crest.

The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol has dominated Long Beach Island, winning the LBI Lifeguard Tournament six straight times (2015-19, 2021). The two-day LBI Tournament will be held on August 5 and 6 in Barnegat Light.

The all-female events include the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on July 12, the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on July 20, the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge on July 27, the Long Beach Township Women’s Invitational on July 27, and the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on Aug. 10 in Ventnor.

Lifeguard racing is forever young, but it honors the past. Many events are named for now-deceased guards who were great at rescuing, racing and leading others.

The names are legendary. A partial list includes John T. Goudy and Howarth of Ventnor, McGrath of Longport, David Kerr of Avalon, Dutch Hoffman of Wildwood, Bill Kuhn of Brigantine, John Carey of Ocean City and Jim Whelan of Atlantic City.

The 56th annual Around The Island Swim on Aug. 9 in Atlantic City, an event promoted for years by Whelan, is the featured race of the Jim Whelan Open Water Festival.

Jim Beschen and Mike Callahan were two North Wildwood lifeguards who were killed in Vietnam in the late 1960s while serving with the U.S. Armed Forces. The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races in North Wildwood, now in its 53rd year, keeps them with us always.

The Margate World War II Memorials, started in 1946 by Margate lifeguards Bud Graves and Pete Glick, honors lifeguards who served in that war.

