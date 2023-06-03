A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple A

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 48 games, he was hitting .364 (64 for 176) with 14 doubles, five triples, four homers, 48 runs and 22 RBIs. He had walked 37 times and struck out 32 times, and his OPS was 1.057.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 445 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .288 with 83 doubles, 23 triples, 44 homers and 223 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 11 starts, he was 1-5 with an 8.87 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.

Through 81 career minor league games (79 starts), he was 16-29 with a 4.87 ERA and 408 strikeouts in 355 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, made his fourth start of the season Wednesday. He pitched four scoreless innings, walked one, hit a batter and struck out eight in a no-decision. In four starts this season, he is 0-0 with a 0.56 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 16 innings.

The No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 31 career games (25 starts), Petty is 1-6 with a 3.17 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 119¹/³ innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), had one of his best outings of the season Tuesday. He allowed three hits and a hit batter and struck out seven in five shutout innings in a no-decision. Through eight starts in his first pro season, he was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Over his previous five games, he went 8 for 22 to raise his batting average to .271. Through 44 games, he was 41 for 159 with 13 doubles, two triples, three homers, 33 runs, 28 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

In 52 career games, he was hitting .259 with 13 doubles, two triples, three homers, 30 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-0 with an 8.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings (nine appearances).

In 12 career games, Rodriguez was 3-0 with a 5.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft league last summer.

