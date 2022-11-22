LeQuint Allen throws TD, hauls in another for Syracuse: College notebook

LeQuint Allen is starting to show college football what South Jersey already knew about the dynamic Millville High School graduate.

Allen, a freshman running back at Syracuse University, threw a 33-yard touchdown pass on a gadget play and caught a 41-yard scoring reception in the Orange Men’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. Allen finished the game with two catches for 50 yards.

Allen, last fall’s Press Player of the Year, has rushed for 167 yards and a TD on 24 carries, and has 59 yards and a score on five catches in 11 games this season for Syracuse.

Allen starred on offense and defense, leading Millville to the South Jersey Group IV and South/Central Group IV regional titles last season. He rushed 224 times for 1,905 yards and 22 TDs. He also caught 22 passes for 305 yards and four TDs. On defense, he made 121 tackles, seven for losses, and intercepted five passes. He was named the 2021-22 Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made a tackle in Pittsburgh’s 28-26 win over Duke.

LB Tyree Powell (Vineland) made five tackles and broke up a pass in Rutgers’ 55-10 loss to Penn State. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made three tackles and broke up three passes. WR Carnell Davis (Galloway Township resident) made a tackle.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made five tackles and broke up a pass in Temple’s 23-3 loss to Cincinnati.

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) ran for 40 yards on eight carries in Vanderbilt’s 31-24 win over Florida.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made a tackle in Bucknell’s 24-13 win over Marist.

DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made three tackles in Delaware State’s 34-7 loss to Campbell.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made seven tackles in Hampton’s 27-7 loss to Towson.

TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) made three catches for 42 yards in Holy Cross’ 47-10 win over Georgetown.

WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) made five catches for 25 yards in Lafayette’s 14-11 win over Lehigh.

DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made three tackles, including a sack, and forced and recovered a fumble in Long Island’s 37-34 win over Sacred Heart.

DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) made five tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, in Morgan State’s 35-6 loss to Howard.

TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) had six catches for 38 yards, including a 5-yard TD reception, in Northern Arizona’s 33-31 loss to Weber State.

LB Joseph Bonczek (St. Augustine) made three tackles in Princeton’s 20-19 loss to Penn.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made five tackles in Villanova’s 29-26 win over Delaware.

LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) made three tackles in Wagner’s 33-0 loss to Duquesne.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) ran 21 times for 119 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards in Virginia Union’s 32-7 loss to Wingate in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Byers, who was named the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year on Nov. 11, finished the season with 1,928 yards rushing, which currently leads the nation, and 19 TDs.

QB Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) went 8 for 15 for 129 yards and added 44 yards and two TDs on six carries in Delaware Valley’s 59-0 win over Gallaudet in the first round of the D-III playoffs. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made three tackles, including one for a loss. WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) had a 13-yard reception. DB Barry Turner (Vineland) had a tackle, recovered a fumble and returned it 11 yards. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 29.5 yards on two punts.

Last week, Barrios and Jones were named to the All-Mid Atlantic Conference first team. Morgan was named an honorable mention.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) was 15 for 17 for 251 yards and four TDs and an interception in Muhlenberg’s 48-21 win over Lebanon Valley. He added 27 yards and a TD on five carries. Last week, Repetti was named an All-Centennial Conference honorable mention.

DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) made a tackle in Salisbury’s 51-0 loss to Mount Union in the D-III playoffs.

DL Joseph Kolonich (St. Augustine) made a tackle in Ursinus’ 24-13 win over King’s.

The New Jersey Athletic Conference named its all-conference all-stars Friday. Montclair State DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) and Kean LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) were named to the first team. William Paterson WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton), Kean WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) and Monclair State OL Angelo Greer were named to the second team offense, and Montclair S Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) was named to the second team defense. Rowan LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) was named an honorable mention.