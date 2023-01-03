LeQuint Allen impresses for Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl loss: College notebook

Syracuse University freshman running back LeQuint Allen was impressive in his NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision bowl game debut Thursday.

The Millville High School graduate and the 2021 Press Football Player of the Year gained more than 150 yards from scrimmage in the Orange’s 28-20 loss to Minnesota in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Allen ran for 94 yards on 15 carries and caught 11 passes for 60 yards. Syracuse teammate DL Denis Jaquez Jr. (St. Augustine Prep) made a tackle in the loss.

Allen played in all 13 games for Syracuse this season. He ran for 274 yards and one TD on 41 carries (6.7 yards per carry). He also caught 17 passes for 117 yards and a TD.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made a tackle and recovered a fumble in Pittsburgh’s 37-35 win over UCLA in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Women’s swimming

Katie McClintock (Mainland Regional) placed third in the 100-yard individual medley (58.87 seconds) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke in Wisconsin’s 162-99 win over UC San Diego. She also swam on the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:42.77).

Men’s wrestling

Castleton’s Haven Tatarek (Southern Regional) placed fifth at 197 pounds at the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He went 4-2 with four decisions at the two-day tournament.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Beathea Jr. (Atlantic City) had three points and three rebounds in Hampton’s 82-65 loss to UNC Wilmington.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) scored eight to go with four rebounds and a block in Iowa State’s 77-62 win over Baylor.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had seven points and three rebounds in New Hampshire’s 67-51 win over Albany.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) grabbed five rebounds and scored two in Saint Francis’ 80-72 win over Central Connecticut State. He scored 10 and added four rebounds in a 73-72 win over Stonehill.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points and seven rebounds in Temple’s 59-57 win over East Carolina. He scored 14, grabbed 16 rebounds and added two assists and two blocks in a 70-61 win over Cincinnati.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 18 to go with 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in Virginia Tech’s 77-75 loss to Wake Forest.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 19 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists in PennWest California’s 92-82 loss to Kutztown.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and two assists in Holy Family’s 86-70 loss to Chestnut Hill. He had four assists and three rebounds in a 74-53 loss to Caldwell.

Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) had seven rebounds, three points and two blocks in Cabrini’s 76-55 loss to Christopher Newport. He grabbed six rebounds to go with four blocks, three points and two assists in a 63-51 win over Averett.

Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 16 to go with five rebounds and three assists in Rowan’s 100-97 loss to Maryville. He scored 23 in a 108-98 win over Lancaster Bible.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) had two points and three rebounds in Notre Dame’s 66-63 win over Miami (Florida). She scored six and added four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in an 85-48 win over Boston College.

Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) had two points, two rebounds and an assist in Penn’s 95-38 win over Gwynedd Mercy. For Gwynedd Mercy, Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had seven points and two rebounds.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had four assists, three rebounds and two points in Bloomfield’s 60-50 win over Chestnut Hill.

Grace Speer (ACIT) had five points and two rebounds in Florida Tech’s 71-47 loss to Rollins.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 20 and grabbed four rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 81-75 win over Dominican.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 20 to go with three assists and three rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 57-49 win over Saint Michael’s.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had 19 points and four assists in Coast Guard’s 92-69 win over Salem State.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) grabbed 11 rebounds to go with nine points and four steals in Kean’s 61-46 loss to Drew.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 10 points and two rebounds in Neumann’s 61-53 loss to William Paterson. She had three points, three rebounds and two assists in a 56-36 win over Penn College.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) scored seven in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 66-57 loss to Delaware Valley.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Ramapo’s 71-67 loss to John Jay.

In Rowan’s 93-60 loss to Christopher Newport, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had seven points and three rebounds, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored six, and Trina Deveny-Bethea (Cedar Creek) added two points and two rebounds.