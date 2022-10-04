LeQuint Allen has career day for Syracuse: College notebook

LeQuint Allen scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday in Syracuse University's 59-0 win over Wagner College.

Allen scored on an 8-yard run with 5 minutes, 34 seconds left in the third quarter. The freshman running back ran just four times for a career-high 112 yards, including a 90-yard run on the last play of the game.

Allen is a Millville High School graduate and was The Press Player of the Year last fall for the Thunderbolts, leading them to the South Jersey Group IV and South/Central Group IV regional titles.

Allen rushed 224 times for 1,905 yards and 22 TDs. He also caught 22 passes for 305 yards and four TDs. On defense, he made 121 tackles, seven for losses, and intercepted five passes. He was named the 2021-22 Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year.

DB Jaiden Brown (Southern Regional) made six tackles in Georgetown's 59-38 loss to Fordham.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made three tackles, including a sack, in Pittsburgh's 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made four tackles, including a sack, and added a QB hit in Rutgers' 49-10 loss to Ohio State. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made two tackles, broke up a pass and recovered a fumble.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made nine tackles in Temple's 24-3 loss to Memphis.

DT Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) made a tackle in Texas A&M's 42-24 loss to Mississippi State.

DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) and LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) each made two tackles in Delaware State's 14-9 win over Robert Morris. DeShields also picked off a pass.

TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) made an 11-yard catch in Holy Cross' 30-21 win over Harvard.

WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) had five catches for 42 yards and a 6-yard run in Lafayette's 24-14 win over Bucknell. For the Bison, LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) had two tackles.

LB Angelo Vokolos (St. Augustine) made three tackles in Marist's 38-24 loss to St. Thomas (Minnesota).

RB E'lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) ran for 33 yards on seven carries in Merrimack's 24-23 win over Long Island.

OL JT Cornelius (Southern) started for an offense that gained 490 yards, including 229 rushing, in Monmouth's 35-7 win over Lehigh.

DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) made five tackles, including a sack and another for a loss, in Morgan State's 44-10 win over Virginia Lynchburg.

TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) made three catches for 29 yards in Northern Arizona's 35-27 win over Portland State.

LB Joseph Bonczek (St. Augustine) made a tackle and picked off a pass in Princeton's 25-6 win over Columbia.

LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made four tackles in Sacred Heart's 31-14 win over Norfolk State.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made two tackles in Villanova's 45-20 win over Maine.

OL Jonathan Rioux (Lacey Township) started on an offense that gained 344 yards, including 166 rushing, in Assumption's 28-14 win over Southern Connecticut State.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) was 3 for 3 in PATs for Bloomsburg in a 21-16 win over West Chester.

RB Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton) had a 1-yard run in Millersville's 42-12 win over Lock Haven.

DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had five tackles and a forced fumble in Saint Anselm's 21-10 loss to New Haven. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 32 yards on seven punts, including one that landed inside the 20-yard line.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed for 114 yards and two TDs on 12 carries in Virginia Union's 69-0 win over Saint Augustine's. He scored on runs of 6 and 54 yards, and added a 7-yard reception.

QB Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) completed 12 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two TDs in Delaware Valley's 26-7 win over Stevenson. He ran for 40 yards and two TDs on nine carries. On Monday, he was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. WR Nasir Morgan (Atlantic City) had a 13-yard catch. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had five tackles, including half of a sack. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 33 yards on four punts, including one inside the 20.

DB Otis Harold III (Vineland) made a tackle in FDU-Florham's 28-14 win over Misericordia.

LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made 11 tackles in Kean's 22-15 loss to William Paterson. WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) ran for 13 yards on three carries. For William Paterson, WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had two catches for 26 yards.

DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made eight tackles and returned a fumble 21 yards for the score in Montclair State's 30-7 loss to Salisbury. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made four tackles. For Salisbury, DL Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) made three tackles.

LB Jashon Teller (Holy Spirit) made two tackles in Moravian's 51-7 win over Juniata.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) was 22 for 33 for 338 yards, five TDs and two interceptions in Muhlenberg's 56-17 win over Gettysburg. He added 77 yards rushing and a TD on eight carries.

QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) completed 14 of 21 passes for 130 yards, a TD and an interception in Oberlin's 34-7 loss to Hiram.

WR Ernie Troiano (Wildwood) had a tackle and a forced fumble in Rowan's 20-14 loss to Christopher Newport. RB Mo Soumaworo (EHT) broke up a pass, and DB Kevin Vandever (Hammonton) made a tackle.

DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) made two tackles in Western New England's 47-14 win over Nicholas.