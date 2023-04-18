Laine Walterson scores 4 in Iona win: Local college notebook

Sophomore attack Laine Walterson scored four goals in the Iona University women's lacrosse team's 12-11 win over Manhattan.

Walterson, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is fifth on the team in goals (13) and points (17). She is the daughter of former Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies hockey player Ian Walterson.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had an assist and four ground balls for Mount St. Mary's in a 16-8 loss to Fairfield. She scored four and added a caused turnover in a 20-7 win over Marist.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had seven draw controls, six ground balls and four caused turnovers in Temple's 10-9 loss to Drexel. She had an assist, three ground balls and three draw controls in a 19-5 victory over Old Dominion.

Casey Murray (Mainland Regional) had two caused turnovers and a ground ball in Virginia Commonwealth's 15-7 loss to UMass.

Kasey Kubarewicz (Southern Regional) scored in Belmont Abbey's 20-8 win over Barton. She had a goal, an assist, two ground balls, two caused turnovers and two draw controls in a 26-3 win over Chowan.

Mel Amador (Lower Cape May Regional) made three saves in Chestnut Hill's 17-2 win over Alliance.

Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) scored in Georgian Court's 17-7 win over Post.

Maggie Boyle (Lower Cape May) scored in Indiana's (Pa.) 21-2 win over Edinboro.

In Kutztown's 10-9 victory over Shepherd, Summer Davis (Southern) had four ground balls and a caused turnover. Robin Spector (Mainland) added two ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Rylee Johnson (Southern) had a goal, an assist, a caused turnover and three draw controls in Limestone's 21-2 win over Catawba. She had two goals, an assist, two ground balls, four draw controls and a caused turnover in a 15-13 win over Lenoir-Rhyne.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) had two goals, two assists, a caused turnover and a draw control in Jefferson's 19-14 win over Dominican. She had six goals and two assists in a 25-5 win over Bridgeport.

Hope Miller (Lacey Township) had two ground balls and two caused turnovers in Arcadia's 14-9 win over Lycoming.

In Cabrini's 17-1 win over Centenary, Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored twice and added four draw controls. Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) had a goal, an assist and two ground balls. Sophie Sobocinski (Holy Spirit) and Anissa Serafine (Our Lady of Mercy) each scored. In an 18-2 win over Immaculata, Cella had a goal, an assist and three ground balls. Gallagher had four draw controls and three ground balls, and Abbey Fenton (Ocean City) made two saves in 36 minutes of shutout play.

Alyse Hand (St. Joseph) had three caused turnovers, two draw controls and a ground ball in Eastern's 20-7 loss to Lebanon Valley.

In Gwynedd Mercy's 16-2 loss to Marywood, Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) scored, and Cheyenne Avellino (Egg Harbor Township) added five ground balls, two caused turnovers and a draw control. In a 15-5 loss to Neumann, Bloom scored twice. Avellino added two ground balls, a caused turnover and a draw control.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) scored and added six draw controls in Kean's 13-8 win over Ramapo. She had a goal, three draw controls and a caused turnover in a 14-2 loss to The College of New Jersey.

In Ramapo's 13-8 loss to Kean, Colleen Mason (Southern) had four goals, an assist, a ground ball and a draw control. Julianna McClain (Lower Cape May) scooped two ground balls. In a 22-1 loss to Rowan, Mason scored.

Fiona Lockhart (Our Lady of Mercy) scored in Rowan's 14-6 loss to TCNJ. In a 22-1 win over Ramapo, Lockhart scored twice, and Leah Corkhill (Holy Spirit) added a goal.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had four goals, an assist, eight draw controls, a ground ball and a caused turnover in TCNJ's 14-6 victory over Rowan. She had three goals, an assist, five draw controls, four ground balls and two caused turnovers in a 14-2 win over Kean.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had three goals, an assist and two ground balls in Washington College's 21-10 loss to Franklin & Marshall.

Men's lacrosse

Colin Cooke (Mainland Regional) scored in High Point's 13-9 loss to Richmond.

In New Jersey Institute of Technology's 13-7 loss to Albany, Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep) scored. Devon Ford (Mainland) had an assist, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 5 for 11 in faceoffs with four ground balls. Ryan Sininsky (Southern Regional) had two ground balls, and Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) added a ground ball and a caused turnover.

Luke Hendricks (St. Augustine) had an assist in Quinnipiac's 13-11 loss to Sacred Heart. He had an assist on the deciding goal in a 14-13 win over Virginia Military Institute.

In Robert Morris' 21-13 win over Bellarmine, David Burr (St. Augustine) had four goals, an assist and two ground balls. Stephen DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won 22 of 33 faceoffs, scooped 12 ground balls and added an assist. In a 14-10 win over Queens (N.C.), Burr scored three to go with an assist. DelleMonache won 15 of 28 faceoffs with 14 ground balls.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) won four of 15 faceoffs with two ground balls in Sacred Heart's 13-11 win over Quinnipiac. He was 6 for 19 in faceoffs with three ground balls in a 13-12 loss to Mount St. Mary's.

Cade Johnson (Southern) had a goal and two assists in Chestnut Hill's 15-10 win over Wilmington. He had four goals and three assists in a 16-5 win over Bridgeport.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had two goals and two assists in Georgian Court's 21-7 win over Felician. He scored three to go with two assists, a ground ball and a caused turnover in a 20-10 win over Caldwell.

Nikolas Falco (Barnegat) had two ground balls and a caused turnover in Albright's 25-7 loss to Widener.

In Cabrini's 29-1 victory over Centenary, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist. Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) scored, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) had an assist. In a 27-3 win over Immaculata, Rauner scored twice to go with an assist and a caused turnover. Schneider had a goal, an assist and two ground balls, and Vanaman had two assists.

In Eastern's 21-11 win over Lebanon Valley, Zach Washco (Southern) had an assist. Anthony Firmani (Southern) added two ground balls.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored twice, including the winning goal with 13 seconds left, to go with three ground balls and a caused turnover in FDU-Florham's 13-12 victory over Delaware Valley.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had two goals, three assists and three ground balls in Immaculata's 10-9 win over Neumann. In a 27-3 loss to Cabrini, Matthew Kirkland (St. Augustine) made saves and allowed five goals in 15 minutes.

Men's volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 36 assists and five digs in Belmont Abbey's 3-1 loss to North Greenville.