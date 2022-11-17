Kylee Watson makes debut with Notre Dame: College notebook

Kylee Watson made her debut with the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team last week and is already embracing her new role.

The 6-foot-4 junior forward and Mainland Regional High School graduate started and played 24 minutes in the Fighting Irish’s 88-48 win over Northern Illinois. She scored nine points and added four assists, two blocks, two steals and one rebound.

In a 90-79 win over California, Watson scored 15 and grabbed seven rebounds.

Watson, a three-time Press Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American with the Mustangs, played the past two seasons at Oregon and averaged 3.2 points and 13.5 minutes in 50 games (nine starts).

Tanazha Ford (Millville) grabbed five rebounds and added three assists in Bloomfield’s 82-40 loss to Assumption.

Grace Speer (ACIT) had six points and four rebounds in Florida Tech’s 62-52 loss to Webber International.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 20 and grabbed five rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 82-73 win over Saint Rose.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 27 and added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saint Anselm’s 76-75 loss to Southern New Hampshire. She had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in an 87-60 win over Dominican.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 23, got 15 rebounds and four assists and four blocks in Albright’s 66-64 loss to Moravian. She had 12 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in a 47-36 win over Ursinus.

Caraline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had five points and seven rebounds in Clarks Summit’s 84-60 win over Penn State-Wilkes Barre.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had eight points and three rebounds in Coast Guard’s 67-63 win over Gordon. She had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds in an 80-77 loss to Endicott.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) scored four in Gwynedd Mercy’s 70-56 loss to Scranton.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Kean’s 76-60 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology. She scored 19 and grabbed eight rebounds in a 65-52 win over Cabrini.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) grabbed four rebounds and added one point in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 73-71 loss to Franklin & Marshall. She scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 71-68 win over Lycoming.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May) scored eight in Neumann’s 81-62 win over Mount Aloysius.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) scored nine to go with six rebounds, four steals and two assists in Ramapo’s 76-29 win over Old Westbury.

In Rowan’s 57-50 loss to Amherst, Savana Holt (Ocean City) had five points and four rebounds, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored five.

Jezlyn Cross (Cedar Creek) scored 10 to go with five steals in The College of New Jersey’s 64-46 win over Hunter.

Kimberly Casielo (Wildwood Catholic) scored four in Widener’s 57-50 loss to Western New England.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had four points and eight rebounds in Hampton’s 106-58 loss to James Madison.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in his debut with Iowa State, a 88-39 win over Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis. He scored 16 to go with four rebounds and two assists in an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had eight points and three assists in his New Hampshire debut, a 79-47 win over Brandeis. He scored 17 to go with three assists and two rebounds in an 83-71 win over Fairfield.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had six points and five rebounds in Saint Francis’ 77-53 win over Hartford.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had one point and five rebounds in Temple’s 76-73 loss to Wagner. He grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots in a 68-64 win over Villanova.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in Virginia Tech’s 78-52 win over Lehigh. He had six assists, four rebounds and two points in a 94-77 win over William & Mary.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 20 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists in California-Pennsylvania’s 82-73 win over Wheeling. He had 22 points and six rebounds in a 94-85 loss to West Liberty.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) scored three in Holy Family’s 66-63 win over American International.

In Rowan’s 71-70 loss to Swarthmore, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 14 points and eight rebounds. Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added five points, two rebounds and two steals.

In Widener’s 83-51 win over SUNY Geneseo, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 15 points, four assists and two steals. Luke Mazur (Mainland) had eight points and three rebounds, and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) added three points, four rebounds and two assists. In a 69-51 win over Vassar, Holden had four points, three rebounds and three assists. Ernest added five points and four rebounds, and Mazur grabbed four rebounds.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals in New Jersey City’s 66-64 loss to Neumann. He scored six and got six rebounds in a 70-60 win over Delaware Valley.