Kyion Flanders scores 25 in Stockton men's basketball win

Kyion Flanders scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball team to an 83-73 win over William Paterson in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday.

Flanders, a Wildwood High School graduate, added five rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Stockton, which led 43-29 at halftime, improved to 17-3 overall and 11-2 in the NJAC. The Pioneers dropped to 9-11 on the season and 3-10 NJAC.

DJ Campbell (Vineland) scored 16 points and had five rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Jonathan Azoroh contributed 13 points and eight rebounds, and Milo De Los Santos scored 11 points. Kadian Dawkins had six points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Martin Anguelov and Tayvon Gaither both also scored six points. Rynell Lawrence added seven rebounds.

Tyreek Montgomery topped William Paterson with 19 points, and Shawn Summers and Caesar Silvestro each scored 16.

Women’s basketball: William Paterson took command in the second half and beat visiting Stockton 60-41 in an NJAC game. The Pioneers led 24-19 at halftime.

Yakira Rose led with 13 points for William Paterson, which improved to 12-8 on the season and 7-6 in the conference. Brianna Smith and Allison McBride scored 10 and nine points, respectively.

Madison LaRosa scored 12 points and had two steals for Stockton, which fell to 10-10 overall and 5-8 NJAC. Madison Dulude added nine points and six rebounds, and Imene Fathi (Wildwood) had six points and three assists. Nicole Strumolo and freshman Brianna Robinson (Middle Township) each contributed five points, and Emma Morrone had seven rebounds.