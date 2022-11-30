Ky Flanders scores 1,000th career points, Stockton defeats Rutgers-Camden

Ky Flanders scored eight points, including his 1,000th career point, to lead the Stockton University men’s basketball team to a 75-57 victory over Rutgers-Camden in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Wildwood High School graduate reached the milestone on a layup just 16 seconds into the game to give the Ospreys a 2-0 lead. Flanders became the 33rd player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, which includes teammate DJ Campbell (Vineland).

Stockton (5-1 overall, 1-1 NJAC) is ranked 20th in D3hoops.com’s Top 25 national rankings.

Campbell scored a game-high 14 to go with four rebounds and four steals. Jonathan Azoroh scored 12 and had six rebounds. Kadian Dawkins added seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) had five points, two rebounds and two assists. Martin Anguelov scored six.

Stockton led 26-20 late in the first half, then went on a 12-0 run in the final 3 minutes, 45 seconds and led 38-20 at halftime. The Ospreys extended the lead to 50-25 early in the second half.

Stockton never trailed and shot 50.9% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range.