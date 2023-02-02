Ky Flanders scored a team-leading 19 points to lead the Stockton University men's team to a 75-71 victory over Rutgers-Newark in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
The Ospreys (18-3, 12-2 NJAC) trailed 36-29 at halftime.
Flanders, a Wildwood High School graduate, also led the Ospreys with seven rebounds. Kadian Dawkins scored 15 and shot 70% from the field. Milo De Los Santos made four 3s to account for his 12 points. Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) scored nine.
The Scarlet Raptors led 62-54 with 7 minutes, 54 seconds remaining. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) made a 3, and started a 21-9 to finish the game. Stockton had tied the game 64-64 after Flanders' two free throws. The Ospreys took a 67-64 lead after De Los Santos' 3.
De Los Santos made another 3 with 1:48 to extend the lead to 72-68. The win was Stockton's fourth straight.
Levi Holton scored a game-high 20 points for Rutgers-Newark (6-15, 4-10).
Women's basketball: Adriyana Jennings scored a game-high 14 and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to lead the Ospreys to a 67-54 victory over Rutgers-Newark. Her performance was her 11th double-double of the season.
The Ospreys (11-10, 6-8) opened the game on a 22-7 run. Stockton led 31-20 at halftime, and 49-40 after three quarters. The Ospreys outscored the Scarlet Raptors 67-54 in the fourth.
Emma Morrone scored 12 to go with a career-high eight assists and four steals for Stockton. Madison LaRosa scored 11, including three 3s. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) added seven points, six rebounds and four blocks.
Sanaa Brodie scored a game-high 17 for Rutgers-Newark (3-18, 1-13).
