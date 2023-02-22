Ky Flanders earned more hardware Wednesday.

The Stockton University men's basketball standout was named New Jersey Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Flanders, a senior, shared the honor with Rutgers-Newark sophomore guard Levi Holton.

The Wildwood High School graduate, who was named Defensive Player of the Year last season, is the second player in Stockton history to earn the award twice. The other was Kai Massaquoi in 2009 and 2011. Flanders was also named to the second team Wednesday. He is now a four-time conference honoree, earning first-team status in 2019 and 2022 and second team in 2021.

DJ Campbell (Vineland) was named to the first team, while teammate Kadian Dawkins was named an honorable mention for the second straight season.

Last week, Campbell became the third player to eclipse 1,500 career points in program history. The junior is the first Stockton men's basketball player to ever be selected to the NJAC first team three times. He also the 2022 NJAC Player of the Year and the NJAC Rookie of the Year and an honorable mention in 2020.

Last week, Dawkins became Stockton's career assists leader. He has 377 assists heading into Friday's NJAC Championship game at Rowan University.

Montclair State senior forward Steven Breeman and Rowan junior forward Ja’Zere Noel were named the NJAC Co-Players of the Year. Rutgers-Camden freshman forward Cameron Downs was the Rookie of the Year. Rowan junior guard Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) was named an honorable mention.

Men's lacrosse: Stockton's Luc Swedlund scored seven goals as the Ospreys opened the season with a 14-9 victory against host DeSales in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Dante Poli added two goals and three assists, and Reegan Capozzoli scored twice. Tyler Horvath, Colin Hopkins and Brendan McHale each had a goal, and Ryan Anderson added three assists. Eric Lindskog made six saves.

For the Bulldogs (0-2), Colin Adams, Tyler Wolverton and TJ Herron scored two goals apiece, and Quinten Lyons made 16 saves.