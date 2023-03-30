Korie Hague batting .387 for soaring Profs softball: College notebook

Korie Hague is enjoying a fantastic fifth season for the Rowan University softball team.

Hague, a 2018 Vineland High School graduate, is hitting .387 (24 for 62) with two doubles, 12 runs and 15 RBIs in 20 games for the Profs (17-3).

Hague, a catcher, went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a run in Rowan’s 9-1 win over Rosemont. She had two hits and an RBI in a 10-2 win over Rosemont. She had two hits, two runs and three RBIs in a 13-5 win over Swarthmore.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) doubled and scored in Bryant’s 5-0 win over Hartford.

Anaya Troy (Vineland) had two hits and a run in Delaware’s 4-2 loss to Rider.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI in Lehigh’s 2-0 win over Monmouth. She hit an RBI double, singled and scored in a 5-3 win over Lafayette. She singled and scored in a 5-4 win over Lafayette.

Devin Coia (Vineland) had two doubles, a run and an RBI in Monmouth’s 9-2 win over Hofstra.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) stole home in Nevada’s 11-6 win over UNLV.

Rian Eigenmann (Millville) singled, scored and drove in two runs in South Florida’s 6-1 win over East Carolina. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 9-5 win over ECU.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit a two-run double in Western Kentucky’s 7-1 win over North Texas. She had two hits and two runs in a 6-3 win over North Texas. She singled, doubled and scored in a 9-2 win over North Texas.

Chasedy Johnson (Cedar Creek) singled and scored in Goldey-Beacom’s 10-5 win over Washington Adventist. In a 7-5 win over Washington Adventist, Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) hit an RBI single to score Johnson, and Davi Jimenez (St. Joseph) doubled and scored. In a 3-2 win over Queens (N.C.), Johnson scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. In a 6-1 win over Queens, Johnson singled and scored, and Monzo hit an RBI single.

In Jefferson’s 13-0 win over Alliance, Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) singled, scored twice and drove in a run, and Remy Smith (Hammonton) singled, scored and drove in three. In a 4-2 win over Bloomfield, Kalani had two hits and a run.

Gabby D’Ottavio (Buena) hit a two-run homer in Millersville’s 8-2 win over Mansfield. She went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs in a 14-6 win over Mansfield.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) allowed two runs and struck out two in four innings in West Chester’s 6-3 loss to Wilmington. She allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out three in four innings in a 4-3 loss to Lock Haven.

Megan Sooy (Millville) hit a grand slam and an RBI double in Arcadia’s 16-4 win over Haverford.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single and scored in New Jersey City’s 8-0 win over Brooklyn. She had two hits, two runs and three RBIs in a 7-1 win over Brooklyn. She had two hits and an RBI in a 4-0 win over St. Elizabeth. She singled twice in a 2-0 loss to St. Elizabeth.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) had two hits and a run in Ramapo’s 4-3 win over Mount St. Mary’s.

Tianna Ortiz (Oakcrest) hit an RBI double in Rosemont’s 9-1 loss to Rowan.

Zoe Bork (EHT) singled and scored in Susquehanna’s 11-0 win over Messiah. She hit an RBI double In a 4-1 loss to Catholic. She singled and scored in a 4-1 win over Catholic.

In The College of New Jersey’s 3-0 win over Drew, Elizabeth Gosse (Southern) struck out four in the complete-game shutout, and Kaci Neveling (EHT resident) had a single, a double and a run. In a 6-5 win over SUNY Cortland, Neveling had two hits and a run. In an 8-7 loss to SUNY Cortland, Neveling had two hits and two runs.

Women’s lacrosse

Casey McBride (Southern Regional) had four caused turnovers, three ground balls and two draw controls in Duquesne’s 16-15 loss to St. Bonaventure.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had three goals and two ground balls for Mount St. Mary’s in a 15-14 win over Niagara.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) scored and added four draw controls and two caused turnovers in Temple’s 10-8 loss to James Madison.

Casey Murray (Mainland) had four draw controls and a ground ball in Virginia Commonwealth’s 8-7 loss to Davidson.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) scored to go with seven draw controls, two ground balls and a caused turnover in Belmont Abbey’s 21-2 win over Lees-McRae. She had seven draw controls and a ground ball in a 17-9 win over Lenoir-Rhyne.

Phoebe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) had a goal and an assist in Caldwell’s 21-7 loss to Post.

Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 20-12 win over Bridgeport.

In Kutztown’s 16-11 win over Bloomsburg, Summer Davis (Southern) had three ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Robin Spector (Mainland) had two ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Rylee Johnson (Southern) had three goals, two draw controls and a ground ball in Limestone’s 19-6 win over Tusculum.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) had two goals, two ground balls and two draw controls in Jefferson’s 19-16 loss to Molloy. She had a goal, an assist and three draw controls and in a 25-0 win over Alliance.

Hope Miller (Lacey Township) had two ground balls and two caused turnovers in Arcadia’s 12-7 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

In Cabrini’s 11-10 loss to Stockton, Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) had nine ground balls, six caused turnovers and a draw control, and Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) scored.

Alyse Hand (St. Joseph) had four draw controls and two ground balls in Eastern’s 19-4 loss to Marywood.

In Gwynedd Mercy’s 20-8 loss to Hood, Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) scored three to go with three ground balls and two draw controls, and Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) scored. In a 12-7 loss to Arcadia, Avellino scored, and Bloom added an assist.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) had three goals and an assist in Kean’s 9-7 win over Farmingdale State. She had three goals and three draw controls in a 15-8 loss to FDU-Florham.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had four goals, an assist, three ground balls and a caused turnover in Montclair State’s 13-12 loss to Eastern Connecticut.

In Ramapo’s 16-8 loss to Maritime, Colleen Mason (Southern) had a goal and three caused turnovers, and Julianna McClain (Lower Cape May) added three ground balls and two caused turnovers. In a 15-1 win over Old Westbury, Mason had five goals, an assist, four draw controls and two ground balls, and McClain added a goal, three ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had three goals, an assist, 10 draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers in TCNJ’s 21-4 win over Moravian. She had three goals, an assist and four draw controls in a 17-11 loss to Middlebury. Devlin got her 100th career point on March 11.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had two goals, an assist and two ground balls in Washington College’s 15-9 win over Ursinus.