Kevin Baran scores 3, Cumberland Regional beats Highland 7-1: Late Thursday roundup

Cumberland Regional High School's Kevin Baran scored three goals, including two in the first half, to help the Colts beat host Highland Regional 7-1 in boys soccer Thursday.

Cumberland (3-6) led 2-1 at halftime and pulled away for the win. Emmanuel Tlatelpa had a goal and two assists, and Jesse Cano and Jalen Ridgeway each had a goal and an assist. Blake Modri also had a goal. Noe Angel made six saves for the win. Highland fell to 0-10.

Pitman 6, Wildwood 0: Cole Sharpnack scored twice and had an assist in Pitman's (7-2). Harry Tartaglia, Elijah Crispin, Charlie Duffield, and Sean Monteith each scored once. Mason Marker had two assists. Alessandro Sanzone made 16 saves for Wildwood (3-6-1).

Egg Harbor Township 2, Atlantic Tech 1: Henry Calix and Ryan Evenson scored for the Eagles. Gilmer Mendoza and Jude Ubran each had an assist. Lasana Konneh scored the lone goal for Atlantic Tech (1-8). Egg Harbor improves to 5-3.

Lacey Township 2, Point Pleasant Borough 1: Ethan Riley scored both goals for Lacey (7-0-1). Dom Vecchio and Kody Besser assisted, and Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves. Chase Latendorf scored in the second half for host Point Pleasant Borough (7-3).