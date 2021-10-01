Kevin Baran scores 3, Cumberland Regional beats Highland 7-1: Late Thursday roundup

Cumberland Regional High School's Kevin Baran scored three goals, including two in the first half, to help the Colts beat host Highland Regional 7-1 in boys soccer Thursday.
Cumberland (3-6) led 2-1 at halftime and pulled away for the win. Emmanuel Tlatelpa had a goal and two assists, and Jesse Cano and Jalen Ridgeway each had a goal and an assist. Blake Modri also had a goal. Noe Angel made six saves for the win. Highland fell to 0-10.
Pitman 6, Wildwood 0: Cole Sharpnack scored twice and had an assist in Pitman's (7-2). Harry Tartaglia, Elijah Crispin, Charlie Duffield, and Sean Monteith each scored once. Mason Marker had two assists. Alessandro Sanzone made 16 saves for Wildwood (3-6-1).
Egg Harbor Township 2, Atlantic Tech 1: Henry Calix and Ryan Evenson scored for the Eagles. Gilmer Mendoza and Jude Ubran each had an assist. Lasana Konneh scored the lone goal for Atlantic Tech (1-8). Egg Harbor improves to 5-3.
Lacey Township 2, Point Pleasant Borough 1: Ethan Riley scored both goals for Lacey (7-0-1). Dom Vecchio and Kody Besser assisted, and Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves. Chase Latendorf scored in the second half for host Point Pleasant Borough (7-3).
Wildwood Catholic 8, St. Joseph 0: Jimmy Kane scored six goals and added an assist to lead the Crusaders (1-4) to their first win of the season. David Del Conte scored twice Chase Adams and Del Conte each added an assist. St. Joseph fell to 0-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Egg Harbor Township 9, ACIT 0: Gabriella Piantadosi and Ahtziri Garcia each scored two goals for Egg Harbor Township (3-2-1). Alicia Page, Lilly Pauls, Aniyah Parker, Nevaeh Blocker, and Jailynn Mulhern each scored one.
Hammonton 7, Bridgeton 0: Reagan Mull scored twice and had two assists in the win. Marissa Decicco, Juliana Dogostino, and Reilyn Carr each had a goal and had an assist. Sydney Sorrentino and Sophia Booker each scored once. Hammonton improved to 2-3, and Bridgeton fell to 3-6.
Donovan Catholic 3, Barnegat 0: Donovan Catholic (9-1) won it with second-half goals by Zoey Bates, Erin Haverty and Cheyenne Payne. Mackenzie Kopf had three saves for the shutout. Angelica Laudati made 11 saves for the host Bengals (5-5).
Pitman 3, Wildwood 0: Catriona Galvin led host Pitman with the only goal of the first half and an assist on the second goal. Madison Bridges and Carley Bridges also scored for the Panthers (7-1-2). Miya Villari recorded the shutout with three saves. Sinaia Stroman-Hills had 12 saves for Wildwood (5-4).
FIELD HOCKEY
Pinelands Regional 2, Jackson Liberty 0: Kamryn Borden scored two goals for visiting Pinelands (5-4). Julia Morrin made two saves for the shutout. Jackson Liberty dropped to 4-5.
Point Pleasant Borough 4, Lacey Township 0: Ryane Fisahn scored two goals, and Shayne Lada and Kagni Hostinski each scored once for visiting Borough (10-0). Maeve Meehan had 17 saves for Lacey (6-5).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2, ACIT 1: The host Villagers (5-3) won with set scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-13. Miranda Holder led OLMA with five kills, and Sophia Sacco added three kills, eight service points and three aces. Ava Barrasso contributed 10 assists, 11 service points and five aces. Madison Palek had three kills and four blocks. ACIT dropped to 2-6.
Donovan Catholic 2, Pinelands Regional 0: Donovan Catholic (10-1) won 25-22, 25-13. For host Pinelands (8-2), Jayne Wilkinson had five kills and Emilia Savich added four. Bailey Lawrence had two digs, six assists and five service points. Caitlyn Downes had eight digs, Olivia Benson contributed two kills and six digs. Samantha Poling added two digs, five service points and two aces.
Cedar Creek 2, Hammonton 0: Sarah Goodrich had 14 assists and 12 service points for Cedar Creek (7-2). Kileen McNeill had six kills and 11 service points. Gianna Cox had three kills, eight digs, and nine service points. Tiffany Paretti had 15 digs, and Alyssa Kelsey had 10. Hammonton fell to 6-5.
Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Oakcrest 1: Lower (1-9) won 15-25, 25-15, 25-13. Alyssa Ferrante led with 11 service points to go with six assists, five aces and four kills. Mariah Klinger added seven digs, five service points, four kills and three aces. Audra Sockriter finished with eight service points, six digs, five acres and three kills. Oakcrest fell to 5-3.
