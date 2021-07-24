 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kerr Memorials to be held Sunday in Avalon
0 comments

Kerr Memorials to be held Sunday in Avalon

{{featured_button_text}}

The 37th annual David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races will be held at 6:15 p.m. Sunday at 35th Street beach in Avalon.

The event consists of a doubles row, a swim, a singles row, an iron man relay (a swimmer, runner and a doubles crew) and the Brett Fitzpatrick surf dash relay.

Scoring is 5-3-1 for the first three places.

Wildwood Crest scored 16 points and won the team title by one point over Avalon in 2019, the most recent year the event was held. Avalon had won the team championship the previous eight years.

The Kerr Memorials allows for more participation by each beach patrol. Each patrol can enter three doubles crews, three swimmers, three singles rowers, two iron man relay teams and two five-person surf dash teams. There are 29 lineup spots for each patrol, giving many guards a chance to compete.

The event honors the late Dave Kerr, an Avalon lifeguard and South Jersey doubles-row champion who wanted more lifeguards to have a chance to compete in beach races.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News