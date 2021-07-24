Kerr Memorials in Avalon postponed from Sunday to Tuesday

The David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races scheduled for Sunday were postponed due to a small watercraft advisory.
The 37th annual Kerr Memorials, a five-race event, was rescheduled for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the 35th Street beach in Avalon.
The event consists of a doubles row, a swim, a singles row, an iron man relay (a swimmer, runner and a doubles crew) and the Brett Fitzpatrick surf dash relay.
Scoring is 5-3-1 for the first three places.
Wildwood Crest scored 16 points and won the team title by one point over Avalon in 2019, the most recent year the event was held. Avalon had won the team championship the previous eight years.
The Kerr Memorials allows for more participation by each beach patrol. Each patrol can enter three doubles crews, three swimmers, three singles rowers, two iron man relay teams and two five-person surf dash teams. There are 29 lineup spots for each patrol, giving many guards a chance to compete.
The event honors the late Dave Kerr, an Avalon lifeguard and South Jersey doubles row champion who wanted more lifeguards to have a chance to compete in beach races.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.