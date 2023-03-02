Kenny Levari has been a key part in the 7-1 start for the Old Dominion University baseball team.

Levari, a junior infielder from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.

Levari singled and scored in ODU’s 10-6 win over Fordham. He walked three times and scored twice in an 11-3 win over Fordham. He went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs in a 19-1 win over Fordham for the weekend sweep.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) doubled in Ball State’s 9-0 win over Merrimack. He hit a two-run homer in a 7-2 loss to Bucknell. He went 2 for 3 with a double in a 6-1 win over Canisius.

Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) scored twice in Boston College’s 9-1 win over Bucknell. He singled and scored twice in a 6-4 win over Rutgers.

Jackson Vanesko (St. Augustine Prep) pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings in relief in Bryant’s 15-8 loss to Virginia Tech.

Jack Billings (St. Augustine) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out four in 2 1/3 in relief and earned the win in Coastal Carolina’s 14-12 victory over Creighton.

CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs in Holy Cross’ 11-10 loss to Virginia Military Institute. He hit a two-run homer in an 11-6 loss to VMI.

Josiah Ragsdale (St. Augustine) hit an RBI triple and singled in Iona’s 11-3 loss to UNC Wilmington. He went 2 for 4 with a two-run triple and two runs in a 13-9 win over UNC Wilmington.

Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) struck out seven in four shutout innings in Monmouth’s 4-1 win over Maine.

Holden deJong (St. Augustine) pitched four no-hit innings and struck out six for the save in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 5-1 win over Purdue.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) struck out five in three innings for the save in North Carolina’s 10-0 win over Longwood.

Brock Mercado (St. Joseph) doubled and drove in two runs in North Carolina Asheville’s 9-5 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Penn’s 7-4 loss to South Carolina.

Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out one in 2/3 of an inning to earn the win in Rider’s 6-3 victory over Oklahoma.

In Rutgers’ 5-4 loss to Ball State, Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) singled and scored. In a 6-4 loss to Boston College, Cohen singled twice and scored, and Sweeney added an RBI double and a single.

Tommy Finnegan (Ocean City) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win for St. John’s in a 7-3 victory over Tulane.

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out two in two shutout innings in relief in West Virginia’s 8-6 win over Maryland.

Nate Goranson (Millville) hit a triple and scored in William & Mary’s 8-2 win over Richmond. He went 2 for 5 with three runs and four RBIs in a 33-5 win over Marist.

Ryan McIsaac (Millville) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 5-1 win over Mount Olive. In an 8-4 loss to Mount Olive, McIsaac had two hits and two runs, Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had two hits and two RBIs, and Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) added a single.

Angel Murray (EHT) had two hits and two RBIs in Bloomfield’s 10-8 loss to Saint Rose. In an 8-7 loss to Lock Haven, Murray and Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) each had a hit and a run.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) hit a double and an RBI single in Frostburg State’s 6-2 loss to Goldey-Beacom. In a 9-3 win over Dominican, Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) doubled.

Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) had a double, a run and an RBI in Alvernia’s 6-4 loss to Randolph-Macon.

Jordan Silvestri (Cumberland Regional) pitched two shutout innings and earned the win in Cabrini’s 15-1 loss to Rosemont.

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) allowed a run and struck out three in three innings in Eastern’s 4-2 loss to Lynchburg.

Steven Petrosh (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs in Kean’s 9-5 win over Haverford.

In Montclair State’s 25-3 win over McDaniel, Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) went 4 for 6 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs, and Matt Kaliske (Lacey) went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. In a 22-5 win over McDaniel, Feaster had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Kaliske singled, scored and drove in two.

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed three runs and struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings and earned the win in Ramapo’s 7-3 victory over St. Joseph’s (Long Island).

In Rutgers-Camden’s 18-4 win over Delaware Valley, Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) scored twice.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) had two hits and two RBIs in Ursinus’ 10-8 win over Stevenson.

AJ Costanti (Oakcrest) had two hits and a run in Valley Forge’s 25-4 win over Penn State-Scranton. He had two hits and an RBI in a 6-3 loss to Hilbert.

Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) had a hit, two runs and an RBI in Hartford Community College’s 12-10 win over Southeastern C.C. In a 5-2 loss to Florence-Darlington, Brody Levin (Mainland) hit a solo home run. In a 10-6 loss to Lackawana, Levin doubled and scored three runs.

Jimmy Kurtz (Buena) had two hits in Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland’s 2-1 loss to SUNY Adirondack. Kurtz had two hits in a 10-2 win over SUNY Adirondack.

