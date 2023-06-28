SEA ISLE CITY — Donna Kelce says raising two sons is sometimes rough.

“But you just have to have tough love and get them involved in as much as you possibly can,” she said, expressing pride in her two children, Jason and Travis Kelce.

Jason, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl center, and Travis, a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, turned out just fine on the football field and showed again Wednesday their willingness to give back to the community.

For the third straight year, Jason served as a guest bartender at the Ocean Drive Bar & Restaurant to raise awareness and funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Travis Kelce also helped at his older brother’s event for the second straight summer.

“I really do think that most athletes want to give back, especially in Philadelphia,” Jason Kelce said. “They are such a part of the community and a part of everybody’s lives and what’s on the forefront of the city that you can’t help but really be put in a position where you can actively help these initiatives.

Former Eagles Connor Barwin, Trent Cole, Ron Jaworski and current players Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Jake Elliott, among others, also participated.

“This is an awesome event. It’s a blast,” said Donna Kelce, who gained some fame of her own this year during her sons' run to the Super Bowl. It was the first time in history two brothers played on opposing teams in the same Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won 38-35.

“We just have a really good time,” she said of the fundraiser. ”It’s just a good event. Good for the city and good for autism, and they raise a lot of money. All the money goes to a really good cause. It all goes to autism. It doesn't go to anyone's salary.”

Kelce wore a T-shirt that showed her between her sons and read “My mom can’t lose,” something both players both said before the Super Bowl.

“It’s really neat that both of my boys ended up in the Super Bowl,” she said. “I mean, I never ever would have thought that could have happened. We thought it could possibly happen, but it didn’t really for many many years. It finally happened. It was fun.”

Bigger each year

The Ocean Drive event featured raffles, auctions, autographed items and other Eagles merchandise that benefited Jason Kelce’s Team 62, which is one of the many organizations that raise funds and awareness for the autism foundation. The Kelce brothers also made a live recording for their “New Heights Show” podcast and hosted the inaugural Beer Bowl, a fan competition. An Eagles yard sale at Paddy’s Green, a beer garden at O’Donnell’s Pour House, another Sea Isle bar/restaurant, also helped raise funds. Paddy's Green also figured prominently in Wednesday's fundraiser.

Jason Kelce’s event has raised more than $200,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation since 2021. The event continues to grow in attendance each year, and Wednesday's turnout was even more massive than 2022's.

Kelce and his friends handed out shots to start the event. Two bars were used, and each was filled to capacity. Eagles chants were heard as the players served drinks.

“I would have loved to do all the stuff I’m doing now as a rookie," the elder Kelce brother said. "Now, I’m in a position where I have amassed a long enough career and everything has gone the right way that I reach points like this. But I think most players, when they get to this point, do this kind of stuff because they have the platform to do it. I think this city makes you proud to be able to provide it.”

Kelce did not know much about autism until he met his wife, Kylie, who works with special needs children. Through the Eagles Autism Foundation, the cause has become very close to him. Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie started the foundation to help bring awareness to those who may not fully understand the developmental disorder.

The annual Eagles Autism Challenge, which offers three cycling routes, a 5K walk or run, a family-friendly sensory walk and a virtual option, is one of the foundation's main events. Many other events are held throughout the year, and the foundation has raised more than $22 million since 2018. Kelce expressed his appreciation for the staff at the OD for allowing his event to happen.

“I’m blessed to have amazing people around me,” the six-time Pro Bowler and 2017 season Super Bowl champion said. Kelce has been coming to the OD since 2012 and spends time in Sea Isle before training camp starts. He now has a home here and says he loves being a part of the shore community.

“All these people and establishments that decided to work together and raise so much money for the Eagles Autism Foundation and all the really great causes they support. For me, I just get to kind of be here and provide energy and excitement around it.”

All-day excitement

SportsRadio 94WIP broadcast from Paddy's Green, which is adjacent to Ocean Drive on Landis Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and one of its producers, James Seltzer, had a chugging contest with Jason Kelce. The 35-year-old center helped Wawa celebrate National Hoagie Day with a hoagie-making station at 9:30 a.m. The hoagies were delivered to Sea Isle lifeguards and first responders. Wawa donated $10,000 to Kelce's Team 62 before the event even started.

Fans arrived early to join in the fun, but most grabbed their spot in line, which started near the Landis Avenue entrance and wrapped around 39th Street. Debbie Angelillis, Kate Fanelli, Kate Cortlessa and Caitlyn Green were near the front of the line to get into Ocean Drive at 10 a.m.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Fanelli, who already was friends with Cortlessa and Green but just became friends with Angelillis, as well as others, while waiting. Fanelli has a house in Avalon and has been to the OD often but said this is her first time coming to Kelce's event. The group all wore Eagles gear and showed a lot of enthusiasm. Cortlessa even had a “92-percenters” tattoo, which is a motto the Kelce brothers use on their podcast.

“I have loved meeting all these new people,” Fanelli said. “We are having so much fun while waiting in line. It’s amazing meeting new friends, and I had the best time here. … I have been here since 6 a.m., so I’m beyond excited. Go Birds! That’s the last thing we can say.”

Tracy Sommers, Megan Dowling and Patti Dowling got in line at about 12:45. Patti, who is Megan’s mother, recalled being at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in February 2018 and hearing Kelce’s legendary speech. The younger Dowling turned 21 this year, so the trio from Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, made their way to Sea Isle.

“I’m excited, and I hope we get to meet (Travis and Jason). I want to see them chug,” Megan said.