Keith Palek III scores career-high 36 in PennWest California win: College notebook

The PennWest California men’s basketball team ended a 15-day break with an explosive performance, fueled by a career game from sophomore forward Keith Palek III.

Palek scored a career-high 36 points in the Vulcans’ 94-72 win over Bloomsburg on Sunday. The 6-foot-8 forward added three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win.

The St. Augustine Prep graduate from the Woodbine section of Dennis Township is averaging a team-leading 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He has started all nine games for the Vulcans (4-5), averaging 34.1 minutes, and has 25 assists and 14 steals.

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored nine and grabbed four rebounds in Hampton’s 78-66 loss to Norfolk State. He had nine points and six rebounds in an 82-77 loss to Texas Southern.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had four points, two assists and a steal in Iowa State’s 73-57 win over Western Michigan.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had two points, a rebound and an assist in New Hampshire’s 104-61 win over St. Joseph’s (Maine).

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had three points, two rebounds and an assist in Saint Francis’ 91-76 loss to Miami.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had four points, two rebounds and two assists in Temple’s 63-55 loss to Ole Miss.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 11 to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in Virginia Tech’s 74-48 win over Grambling.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) had nine points and six rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 70-61 win over Lebanon Valley.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had four rebounds, three points and two steals in New Jersey City’s 68-50 win over Farmingdale State.

In Rowan’s 106-92 win over Salisbury, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 12 to go with four assists and three rebounds. Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added 11 points and two rebounds.

In Widener’s 74-72 win over Centenary, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 11 points, nine assists and three steals. Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored seven, and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) added four points and four rebounds.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) had five rebounds, three blocks and two points in Notre Dame’s 63-52 win over Virginia Tech.

Grace Speer (ACIT) had five points and four rebounds in Florida Tech’s 62-33 loss to West Texas A&M.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 11 points to go with five rebounds and two blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 80-67 loss to Shippensburg. She scored 17 and added three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in an 81-73 win over Staten Island. She had five rebounds and two points in a 68-58 loss to Mercy.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 21 to go with five rebounds and two assists in Saint Anselm’s 70-69 win over Post. She grabbed seven rebounds and added four points, four assists and two steals in a 54-38 win over Daemen.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) grabbed 10 rebounds and added seven points and four assists in Albright’s 74-47 loss to Alvernia.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) scored 11 in Coast Guard’s 94-74 loss to Puget Sound.

In Rowan’s 79-72 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored five, and Savanna Holt (Ocean City) added four points and three rebounds.

Women’s wrestling

Mount Olive’s Gracie Cordasco (Southern Regional) won a 12-2 technical fall at 116 pounds at the Wasps Open hosted by Emory & Henry.