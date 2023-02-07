PennWest California sophomore Keith Palek III continued his strong basketball season last week.

Palek, a 6-foot-8 forward, scored 26 and added six rebounds and three blocks in a 95-85 loss to Clarion. The St. Augustine Prep graduate from Woodbine scored 28, grabbed 10 rebounds and had four assists in a 106-97 win over Edinboro.

Palek has averaged 18.5 points and seven rebounds in 22 games for the Vulcans. He is second in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in scoring average.

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in Hampton’s 62-57 win over William & Mary. He scored 16 to go with six rebounds and two steals in an 83-71 loss to Norfolk State.

Osun Osunnniyi (Mainland Regional) had six points, six rebounds and three blocks in Iowa State’s 80-77 loss to Texas Tech. He scored 13 to go with five rebounds in a 68-53 win over Kansas.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored four in New Hampshire’s 74-67 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had six points and seven rebounds in Saint Francis’ 74-61 loss to Stonehill. He scored four in a 70-66 loss to Merrimack.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had four points, three assists and two rebounds in Temple’s 81-65 loss to Houston.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 10 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in Virginia Tech’s 92-83 loss to Miami. He scored 17 and added eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 74-68 win over Virginia.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and five rebounds in Holy Family’s 62-50 loss to Goldey-Beacom. He had four assists and two rebounds in a 69-65 loss to Alliance.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) had nine points and eight rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 78-55 loss to Marymount.

In Rowan’s 101-86 win over Rutgers-Camden, Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored 12, and Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) added four. In a 95-88 win over Kean, Ross scored 27 to go with three assists, and Wright scored 17. Rowan (19-3), ranked 25th last week by D3hoops.com, has won 11 straight.

Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 16 points in Widener’s 71-84 win over Stevenson. In a 93-82 win over Eastern, Holden had 23 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored 13.

Men’s swimming

Destin Lasco (Mainland) won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 35.27 seconds in Cal Berkeley’s 171.5-124.5 win over Southern California. He was also second in the 100 butterfly (47.88) and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:26.47).

Daniel Bartsevich (Lacey Township) won the 200 free (1:53.61) and the 100 backstroke (58.41) in Montclair State’s 124-71 win over William Paterson. Stephen Barnard (Absegami) placed third in the 1,650 free (18:25.04).

Andrew Dang (Egg Harbor Township) was fifth in the 100 free (49.57) in Rowan’s 207-87 loss to U.S. Merchant Marine.

Women’s swimming

Alexandra Antonov (Ocean City) was fourth in the 100 free (54.19) in Fordham’s tri-meet sweep of St. Francis Brooklyn (206-77 win) and Wagner (186-100).

Katie McClintock (Mainland) was fourth in the 400 individual medley (4:21.26) in Wisconsin’s 192-95 win over Green Bay.

Men’s wrestling

Brady Carter (Lacey) won by forfeit at 125 pounds in East Stroudsburg’s 27-19 win over Shippensburg.

Cameron Leslie (Lower Cape May Regional) won a 7-2 decision in an exhibition at 149 for King’s during a 25-13 victory over Oswego State.

Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) won by pin in 6:27 at 149 in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 42-3 win over Averett. He won a 3-2 decision in a 22-15 victory over The College of New Jersey.

In Ursinus’ 28-12 victory over Muhlenberg, Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won a 7-1 decision at 184. Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won a 3-1 decision at 141.

Cody Dix (EHT) won a 3-2 decision at 157 in Wilkes’ 42-0 victory over Scranton.

Women’s wrestling

Mount Olive’s Gracie Cordasco (Southern Regional) placed fourth at 116 at the season-ending Limestone Open. After dropping a 10-0 major decision, she won a 12-2 major decision to reach the third-place bout, which she lost by pin.

