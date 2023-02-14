Keevon Berry won three times for the Centenary University wrestling team last week, helping the Cyclones go 2-1.

Berry, a 2020 Oakcrest High School graduate, wrestles at 197 pounds. The junior won an 8-6 sudden victory in Centenary’s 24-18 loss to The College of New Jersey. He won a 10-1 major decision in a 25-14 victory over King’s College and took a 13-3 major decision in a 26-10 win over Wesleyan.

The Cyclones, who went 7-2 in duals, are off until Feb. 25-26, when they will compete in the Mideast Regional Championships. Berry’s performance there could earn him an NCAA Division III Tournament berth.

Berry was a first-team Press All-Star as an Oakcrest junior in 2019.

Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) won by pin in 3 minutes, 51 seconds in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 38-3 victory over York. The senior is 18-5 this season heading into the Southeast Regional Championships.

Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won the 141 title as Ursinus won the team championship at the Centennial Conference Championships. Gary Nagle (Middle Township) placed third at 184. Rodriguez won an 8-2 decision and a 12-0 major decision en route to a title. Nagle opened with a pin, but after suffering a loss, he won an 18-0 technical fall and then a pin to take third. Rordriguez and Nagle will compete at the Mideast Regional.

Brady Carter (Lacey) won a 9-3 decision at 125 pounds in East Stroudsburg’s 24-21 loss to Seton Hill.

Women’s swimming

Iona’s Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) placed fifth in the 200-yard backstroke (2:05.18) at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships in Buffalo, New York. She was also eighth in the 100 backstroke (58.52).

Rider’s Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) swam on the seventh-place 400 medley relay (3:56.87) and the seventh-place 200 medley relay (1:46.27) at the MAAC Championships.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had six points and four rebounds in Hampton’s 86-72 loss to Towson. He had 10 points and three rebounds in an 83-70 loss to Charleston.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had four points, two rebounds and two block in Iowa State’s 76-71 loss to West Virginia. He had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 64-56 loss to Oklahoma State.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) scored nine to go with five rebounds in Saint Francis’ 75-68 loss to Merrimack.

Jahlil White (Willdwood Catholic) had three assists, two rebounds and a point in Temple’s 72-71 loss to Southern Methodist.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in Virginia Tech’s 82-76 loss to Boston College. He scored 19 to go with nine assists and eight rebounds in a 93-87 win over Notre Dame.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) scored 19, grabbed nine rebounds and added three assists in PennWest California’s 87-63 win over Slippery Rock. He had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 78-54 win over Gannon. He had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 76-71 win over Mercyhurst.

Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) grabbed five rebounds in Cabrini’s 75-66 win over Immaculata.

Mathew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) scored eight in Drew’s 95-66 win over Goucher.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) scored six and grabbed eight rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 80-70 win over Marywood. He had six points and six rebounds in a 54-50 loss to Neumann.

In Rowan’s 73-71 loss to New Jersey City, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 10 points and two rebounds, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added six points and four rebounds. In a 77-70 win over Rutgers-Newark, Ross had 12 points and three rebounds, and Wright scored 17.

In Widener’s 69-60 win over Lebanon Valley, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 17 to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. Luke Mazur (Mainland) had five points and three rebounds, and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) got two rebounds. In a 92-82 win over Hood, Holden scored 25 and had three rebounds, two assists and two rebounds. Mazur had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Ernest added five rebounds and five points.

Softball

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and a three-run double in Lehigh’s 7-4 win over Alabama. She hit a walk-off two-run double in a 4-3 win over Georgia Southern.

Devin Coia (Vineland) hit an RBI single in Monmouth’s 4-1 loss to Siena.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) pitched three shutout innings and struck out two in West Chester’s 4-3 loss to Le Moyne.

Davi Jimenez (St. Joseph) scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh and stole a base in Goldey-Beacom’s 5-4 win over Millersville.