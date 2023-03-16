Keegan Ford caps local charge in NJIT lax comeback: College notebook:

The New Jersey Institute of Technology men’s lacrosse team got help from a handful of local players in its comeback 14-13 victory against Lindenwood on Saturday.

Keegan Ford (Mainland Regional H.S.) scored the winner with no time remaining.

The play was set up by Teddy Grimley (Ocean City), who intercepted a pass with 7 seconds left and sent it upfield to Ford. Ford ran the ball into Lindenwood’s scoring area and fired a bouncing shot toward the net that just beat the goalie as time expired.

NJIT trailed 13-10 with 9 minutes, 24 seconds left. Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep) started the comeback with his goal with 5:21 left. He also assisted on the game-tying goal with 23 seconds left in the game. He finished with three goals and two assists.

Grimley had a goal, two ground balls and two caused turnovers. Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 7 for 14 in faceoffs with three ground balls and a caused turnover.

Colin Cooke (Mainland) had two goals and an assist in High Point’s 22-6 win over Queens (North Carolina). He scored in a 16-14 win over Robert Morris.

Luke Hendricks (St. Augustine) scored in Quinnipiac’s 13-12 win over Canisius.

In Robert Morris’ 16-14 loss to High Point, David Burr (St. Augustine) had three goals and an assist. Stephen DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won 10 of 24 faceoffs and had two ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) won 15 of 22 faceoffs with nine ground balls in Sacred Heart’s 11-8 loss to Siena.

Cade Johnson (Southern Regional) had a goal and assisted on the overtime winner in Chestnut Hill’s 10-9 victory over Saint Rose.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had two goals and two ground balls in Georgian Court’s 11-9 loss to Molloy. He had two goals, a ground ball and a caused turnover in a 13-7 win over Assumption.

In Cabrini’s 16-7 win over Hampden-Sydney, Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) scored twice. Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) scored one. In an 11-5 win over Cabrini, Vanaman scored four, and Schneider had a goal and two assists.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored in FDU-Florham’s 21-3 loss to Kean.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had an assist and two ground balls in Immaculata’s 9-5 win over Goucher.

Softball

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit a double and scored in Bryant’s 10-1 loss to Clemson.

In Iona’s 8-0 win over Lafayette, Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) had two hits, a run and an RBI. Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) doubled and scored. In an 11-0 loss to South Alabama, Flukey doubled.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) singled and hit a go-ahead solo homer in Lehigh’s 5-2 win over Iona. She went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer in a 5-3 win over Princeton.

Madison Hand (Buena Regional) hit an RBI double in Maine’s 4-2 win over Fresno State.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena) singled, stole third and scored in Nevada’s 11-0 win over Southern Utah.

Rian Eigenmann (Millville) scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the sixth and hit a walk-off RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth of South Florida’s 7-6 win over Penn. She hit an RBI single in a 3-2 loss to Penn State.

Faith Hegh (Mainland) went 3 for 7 with a pair of three-run home runs in Western Kentucky’s 15-7 win over Miami (Ohio). She hit a single and a double in an 8-5 loss to Miami (Ohio). She doubled and scored in an 8-4 loss to Miami (Ohio).

Jordan Tavarez (Pilgrim Academy) allowed two runs and struck out two in four innings in Chestnut Hill’s 3-0 loss to Rollins.

In Goldey-Beacom’s 9-3 win over Chowan, Chasedy Johnson (Cedar Creek) and Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) each hit RBI singles. In a 6-5 win over Malone, Johnson scored and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.

Gabriella D’Ottavio (Buena) hit an RBI single and scored in Millersville’s 6-0 win over Ashland. She had two hits in a 4-2 win over Bemidji State. She doubled twice and drove in two runs in an 8-4 loss to St. Cloud State. She singled and doubled in a 1-0 win over Lake Erie.

Rhiannon Ginnetti (Absegami) pinch ran and scored in Centenary’s 9-8 win over Eureka. She singled and scored in a 10-9 loss to Cazenovia.

Peyton McGowan (Egg Harbor Township) hit an RBI single and scored in Immaculata’s 7-5 win over Penn State-Altoona. In a 13-9 loss to Blackburn, Elena Anglani (Our Lady of Mercy) went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. In a 3-1 loss to Gettysburgh, McGowan had two hits and a run. In a 5-0 win over Wilkes, Anglani had three hits and two runs.

Ashlynne Scardino (Cumberland) pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings in Neumann’s 5-1 loss to Eastern.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single in New Jersey City’s 17-3 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. She singled and scored twice in an 8-0 win over Clarks Summit.

April Lewandowski (Hammonton) had two hits, a run and an RBI in PSU-Brandywine’s 12-5 win over Concordia-Moorehead. She struck out one in four shutout innings and got the win in a 16-6 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan. She hit an RBI single in a 4-3 loss to Spring Arbor.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) struck out six in a complete-game win in Ramapo’s 7-3 victory over John Jay. She doubled, hit an RBI single and scored in a 7-5 loss to Nebraska Wesleyan. She hit a solo homer in a 6-4 loss to Case Western Reserve. She struck out three in a five-inning complete-game in an 8-0 victory over Salve Regina.

Korie Hague (Vineland) singled twice and scored in Rowan’s 2-0 win over Fredonia State.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) allowed two runs and struck out one in 3 1/3 innings and improved to 6-0 in Salisbury’s 8-5 victory over Ursinus.

In The College of New Jersey’s 7-2 win over Methodist, Kaci Neveling (EHT resident) hit an RBI double. Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed two runs and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings, and Elizabeth Gosse (Southern) struck out two in the final 2 1/3 innings for the victory. In an 8-0 win over Fitchburg State, Neveling hit an RBI triple and scored. In a 7-2 win over Ithaca, Neveling singled, doubled and scored twice, and Gosse struck out eight in a complete game to improve to 2-0.

Men’s golf

Drexel’s Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) shot a two-day 155 (85-70) to tie for 73rd at the Brandon Dunes Championship in Oregon.

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern Regional) had 34 assists and four digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Fort Valley State.