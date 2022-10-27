Katie McClintock helps Wisconsins swimming to pair of season-opening wins: College notebook

Katie McClintock helped the University of Wisconsin women’s swimming team open its season with two wins over the weekend.

McClintock, a sophomore and a 2021 Mainland Regional High School graduate, placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (4 minutes, 28.85 seconds) in the tri-meet with Arizona and Arizona State. she was also fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.62).

The Badgers beat Arizona 165.5-135.3 and Arizona State 187-111.

McClintock was a three-time Press Swimmer of the Year for the Mustangs, boasting a high school career that included several state championships and national records.

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) was fourth in the 200 free (1:56.64) in UConn’s 180.5-119.5 win over Villanova. She also swam on the third-place 400 free relay (3:39.34). In a 158-142 win over Georgetown, she was fourth in the 200 free (1:56.14) and swam on the second-place 400 free relay (3:34.24).

Alexandra Antonov (Ocean City) was fourth in the 200 free (2:00.26) and fourth in the 100 free (55.14) in Fordham’s 183-90 win over Monmouth.

Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the 100 butterfly (1:01.33) for Iona in a 144-118 win over Long Island. She also swam on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:53.29).

Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) swam on Rider’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:50.28) in a 227-69 loss to Lehigh. She was also fourth in the 50 free (26.04 seconds) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.11).

Men’s swimming

Joey Tepper (EHT) was fourth in the 500 free (4:29.40) in Tennessee’s 176-124 win over Louisville. He was also fifth in the 1,000 free (9:21.61).

Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) was second in the 200 butterfly (1:59.00) and swam on Montclair State’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:40.55) in a 148-132 win over Drew. He was also fourth in the 100 free (50.61) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (54.31).

Men’s golf

Drexel’s Drue Nicholas placed second at the OBX Invitational hosted by Old Dominion in Powells Point, North Carolina. He shot a three-round score of 206 (69-69-68), good for 7-under par. The Dragons placed third out of 16 teams.

Ursinus’ T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) tied for 38th with an 88 (16-over) at the Turtle Creek Intercollegiate in Limerick, Pennsylvania.

Women’s volleyball

In Georgian Court’s 3-0 loss to New Haven, Jess Sprankle (Southern Regional) had eight digs and two kills, Alexa Houston (Pinelands Regional) contributed three kills, and Emma Gildea (Southern) added two kills. In a 3-2 loss to Caldwell, Sprankle had eight digs and two kills, and Gildea added four kills.

Amanda Purdy (Cedar Creek) had four kills in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She had four kills in a 3-1 win over Alvernia.

Bri Otto (Southern) had two assists in Kean’s 3-1 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.

Rachael Pharo (Southern) had eight digs and five kills in New Jersey City’s 3-1 loss to Rowan. She had 12 kills and 11 digs in a 3-1 win over Baruch. She had six kills and six digs in a 3-0 win over John Jay.