 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Justyn Mutts scores 18 in Virginia Tech loss: College notebook

  • 0
Virginia Tech Boston College Basketball

Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts attempts to score under defensive pressure from Boston College’s Jonathan Noel during the first half of their Dec. 21 matchup. Mutts, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, scored 18 and grabbed eight rebounds in the Hokies’ 70-65 loss.

 Mark Stockwell, Associated Press

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in the Virginia Tech University’s 70-65 loss to Boston College.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) grabbed three rebounds and added two assists in Saint Francis’ 77-66 loss to Robert Morris.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) scored eight to go with two rebounds in Temple’s 86-78 loss to Maryland Eastern Shore.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 16 points, five rebounds and three blocks in PennWest California’s 89-76 loss to East Stroudsburg.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had six rebounds and three assists in Holy Family’s 76-73 win over District of Columbia.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) grabbed four rebounds and added a point in Gwynedd Mercy’s 83-62 win over Buffalo State. He scored 10 and got seven rebounds in a 64-61 loss to Juniata. He had five points and two assists in an 89-55 loss to Wagner.

People are also reading…

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had 10 points and four rebounds in Notre Dame’s 85-57 win over Western Michigan.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had three points and three assists in Bloomfield’s 77-60 loss to Adelphia.

Grace Speer (ACIT) had eight points, five rebounds and two assists in Florida Tech’s 79-65 win over Notre Dame (Ohio).

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 15 to go with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in Albright’s 75-49 win over St. Mary’s (Maryland).

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Kean’s 58-55 loss to Dickinson. She had eight points and three rebounds in a 55-52 loss to Marietta.

Jezlyn Cross (Cedar Creek) had two points and two rebounds in The College of New Jersey’s 56-38 win over Susquehanna in Puerto Rico.

Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) scored three in Widener’s 67-58 loss to Berea College.

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News