Justyn Mutts scores 18 in Virginia Tech loss: College notebook

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in the Virginia Tech University’s 70-65 loss to Boston College.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) grabbed three rebounds and added two assists in Saint Francis’ 77-66 loss to Robert Morris.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) scored eight to go with two rebounds in Temple’s 86-78 loss to Maryland Eastern Shore.
Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 16 points, five rebounds and three blocks in PennWest California’s 89-76 loss to East Stroudsburg.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had six rebounds and three assists in Holy Family’s 76-73 win over District of Columbia.
Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) grabbed four rebounds and added a point in Gwynedd Mercy’s 83-62 win over Buffalo State. He scored 10 and got seven rebounds in a 64-61 loss to Juniata. He had five points and two assists in an 89-55 loss to Wagner.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had 10 points and four rebounds in Notre Dame’s 85-57 win over Western Michigan.
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had three points and three assists in Bloomfield’s 77-60 loss to Adelphia.
Grace Speer (ACIT) had eight points, five rebounds and two assists in Florida Tech’s 79-65 win over Notre Dame (Ohio).
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 15 to go with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in Albright’s 75-49 win over St. Mary’s (Maryland).
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Kean’s 58-55 loss to Dickinson. She had eight points and three rebounds in a 55-52 loss to Marietta.
Jezlyn Cross (Cedar Creek) had two points and two rebounds in The College of New Jersey’s 56-38 win over Susquehanna in Puerto Rico.
Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) scored three in Widener’s 67-58 loss to Berea College.
