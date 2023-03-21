Justyn Mutts scores 1,000th point as Hokie in final game: College notebook

Justyn Mutts reached a team milestone in the final game of his career with the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team.

The 2017 Press Player of the Year and St. Augustine Prep graduate scored his 1,000th career point as a Hokie in their 81-72 loss to Cincinnati in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament. Mutts scored 19 to go with six rebounds, two assists and a block in the loss.

The 6-foot, 7-inch forward from Millville finished his college career with 1,581 points, including 1,012 at Virginia Tech. He started his career at High Point and then played a season at Delaware, where he spent two years and earned his bachelor’s degree. He spent the last three seasons at Virginia Tech.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had one point, one rebound, one assist and one block in Iowa State’s 59-41 loss to Pittsburgh in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored 12 and grabbed seven rebounds in Notre Dame’s 82-56 win over Southern Utah in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She had four points and two rebounds in a 53-48 win over Mississippi State in the second round. The Fighting Irish advanced to the Sweet 16 and will face Maryland on Friday.

Women’s lacrosse

Casey McBride (Southern Regional) had two ground balls and two draw controls in Duquesne’s 16-10 loss to Saint Joseph’s.

Phoebe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) scored in Caldwell’s 21-5 win over District of Columbia. She also scored in a 24-3 loss to Jefferson.

Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) had one goal, an assist and a caused turnover in Georgian Court’s 21-3 win over Felician.

Maggie Boyle (Lower Cape May Regional) scored two goals and had two assists in Indiana’s (Pa.) 20-2 win over Edinboro.

In Kutztown’s 14-3 win over Shippensburg, Summer Davis (Southern) had five ground balls and three draw controls, and Robin Spector (Mainland) added two ground balls.

Rylee Johnson (Southern) had two goals, three draw controls and two caused turnovers in Limestone’s 24-4 win over Mars Hill.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) scored in Jefferson’s 15-8 loss to East Stroudsburg. She had four goals, an assist and two draw controls in a 24-3 win over Caldwell.

Hope Miller (Lacey Township) had three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Arcadia’s 15-13 win over SUNY Canton.

In Cabrini’s 16-14 win over Moravian, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) scored twice. Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) had a goal, five ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) had five goals and an assist in Kean’s 11-3 win over St. Joseph’s (Long Island). She had four goals, an assist, two ground balls, two caused turnovers and a draw control in a 13-12 loss to SUNY Canton.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had three goals, two assists, two ground balls and a draw control in Montclair State’s 13-10 win over Morrisville State. She had a goal and an assist in a 9-8 win over Mount St. Vincent.

In Ramapo’s 18-8 loss to Manhattanville, Colleen Mason (Southern) had four goals, nine draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers. Julianna McClain (Lower Cape May) added four ground balls and two caused turnovers.

In Rowan’s 19-9 win over Western New England, Fiona Lockhart (Our Lady of Mercy) had a goal and two ground balls. Leah Corkhill (Holy Spirit) had a goal, two ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Jenna O’Neill (Lower Cape May) added a caused turnover.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal, two assists, four draw controls and two ground balls in The College of New Jersey’s 8-6 win over Hamilton. She had two goals, two assists, 14 draw controls, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in a 16-9 win over Roanoke.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal, two assists, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Washington College’s 16-12 loss to Mary Washington.

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 45 assists and eight digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over King University. He had 52 assists and 11 digs in a 3-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. He had 31 assists and three digs in a 3-0 win over Lees-McRae.

