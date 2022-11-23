Justyn Mutts average 11 points, 9.2 rebounds for Virginia Tech: College notebook

Justyn Mutts is one of five Virginia Tech men’s basketball players to average double-digit points through the first six games.

Mutts, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Millville, is averaging 11 points and a team-leading 9.2 rebounds for the 5-1 Hokies.

The 6-foot-7 senior forward scored 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 75-71 win over Old Dominion. He scored 10 to go with 12 rebounds and five assists in a 61-59 win over Penn State. He scored 16, grabbed nine rebounds and added two assists and two steals in a 77-75 loss to Charleston.

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had three points, two rebounds and two assists in Hampton’s 82-73 loss to East Carolina.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) scored eight to go with four rebounds, two assists and a block in Iowa State’s 68-53 win over Milwaukee.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had four points, three rebounds and two steals in New Hampshire’s 79-61 loss to Fordham. He scored seven to go with two rebounds and two assists in a 64-57 loss to Boston University.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had five points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saint Francis’ 95-67 loss to Butler.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and three rebounds in Temple’s 89-87 loss to Vanderbilt. He grabbed four rebounds to go with two assists and two blocks in a 72-66 win over Rutgers.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) scored 28 and grabbed 10 rebounds in California, Pennsylvania’s 81-76 loss to Lincoln. He had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 102-64 win over West Virginia Wesleyan.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had five points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in Holy Family’s 73-62 win over Staten Island.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) had four points and four rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 71-64 loss to Arcadia. He had five points, three rebounds and two assists in an 86-74 loss to Trinity. He scored eight and grabbed three rebounds in a 72-65 loss to William Paterson.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) scored nine and grabbed four rebounds in New Jersey City’s 58-48 win over Stevens Institute of Technology. He scored 16 and grabbed seven rebounds in a 77-74 win over Misericordia.

In Rowan’s 89-88 loss to Misericordia, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 11 to go with six rebounds and three assists, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added eight points. In an 80-55 win over Wesleyan (Connecticut), Ross scored 12 and added three assists and two rebounds, and Wright had three points, two rebounds and two assists.

In Widener’s 67-66 win over Swarthmore, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 22, including the go-ahead bucket with 3 seconds left, Luke Mazur (Mainland) had three points and two rebounds, and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) added two points and three rebounds. In a 90-86 loss to Ursinus, Mazur scored 11 to go with two rebounds and two assists.

Cross country

Thomas Jefferson junior Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) earned All-Region status at the NCAA East Regional Championships on Saturday in Bethpage, New York. He ran the 10K race in 32 minutes, 43.6 seconds to place 22nd. The Rams placed seventh overall.

Other Rams runners included: Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) in 65th (34: 35.4), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) in 69th (34:41) and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) in 86th (35:11.8).

On the women’s side for the Rams, Nina Ceccanecchio (Our Lady of Mercy) was 109th (26:48.2).

Men’s swimming

Boston University’s Dolan Grisbaum (Ocean City) placed fifth in the 1,650-yard freestyle (15:49.86) at the five-team Terrier Invitational.

Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) was second in the 1,000 (9:17.22) free in Harvard’s 168-132 win over Columbia.

Tennessee’s Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) placed second in the 500 free (4:16.13) at the Tennessee Invitational.

Kristian Werner (Southern Regional) was second in the 200 free (1:52.13) and swam on Rowan’s winning 200 free relay (1:31.23) in a 137-60 win over William Paterson. Also swimming on the winning 200 free relay was Chris Medolla (St. Augustine), who was also on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:42.80).

Women’s swimming

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) swam on Connecticut’s fifth-place 800 free relay (7:37.21) at the Bucknell Invitational). Rider’s Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) swam on her team’s eighth-place 200 free relay (1:38.71) and eighth-place 400 medley relay (3:58.77).

Olivia Scherbin (Ocean City) swam on Drexel’s eighth-place 400 free relay (3:27.22) at the West Virginia Invitational.

Indiana’s Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was 11th in the 1,650 free (16:34.12) at the Ohio State Invitational.