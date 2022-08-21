Justin Figueroa wins pro debut; Thomas LaManna wins 1st fight since last year

ATLANTIC CITY — The two most-anticipated fights Saturday were saved for last.

In the eight-bout Boardwalk Boxing: Rising Star Series card at a packed and energetic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall’s Adrian Phillips Ballroom, Justin "Time" Figueroa earned a first-round knockout to win his professional boxing debut.

Figueroa (1-0), who is a 2017 Holy Spirit High School graduate a lifelong Atlantic City resident, threw some strong jabs and fast punches as Ohio's Tavaris Smith (0-6) quickly went to the floor.

The fight was over in 1 minute, 34 seconds.

"Before it started, there was so much anxiety going through my mind. I did not want to underestimate anybody," Figueroa said. "But I knew all the hard work I put in and all the sacrifices I made. And I put too much work into this to let this moment bypass me. So, I knew what time it was. It was Justin 'Time.' I got it in and I got the job done. That was it. Thank you to everyone who came out. Stand up, Atlantic City. We did it. Onto the next."

Millville's Thomas "Cornflake" LaManna (32-5-1, 13 KOs) won the main event with an eight-round unanimous decision over Mexico's Saul Roman (46-16, 38 KOs). The three judges scored the fight 78-73, 77-74, 77-74.

LaManna, a 2011 Millville graduate, has not fought in the resort since 2018, but his last fight was in August 2021, which was the longest he went without fighting, LaManna said. On Saturday, he said he had some "ring rust," but was able to shake some of that off as the fight unfolded.

"I keep saying it, but I'm just glad to be back," said LaManna, who thought he would never fight again after he suffered a loss in the World Boxing Association middleweight title bout in May 2021. "After that, it took a lot. That's why I give myself a C, maybe a B, on the performance.

"I also knew I had more skill than (Roman), it just came down to me believing in myself and putting it together," said LaManna, who lost 60-plus pounds and has not gone eight rounds in a long time. "I felt good going up to eight rounds."

After Figueroa won, he did a planned celebration — the worm. The 23-year-old had done the celebration when he fought at the amateur level. Then Figueroa motioned to his home crowd.

Figueroa is a member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol.

"I’ve seen guys do the backflip and stuff. But I’ve never seen a guy do the worm as good as I do,” said Figueroa, who last fought in December 2021 but took time off to "get things right outside (the ring) and sharpen up my mindset."

When the fight started, Figueroa admitted Smith "was better than I thought." But this fight was the first time he wore smaller gloves and no headgear, he said. (A fighter wears headgear at the amateur level.)

"My feet were too quick. He couldn’t catch me," said Figueroa, who did not know how long the fight would last but he did know "it would not go the distance. The first couple punches I threw, he went down."

Added Figueroa in excitement, "It was that easy? It was that easy?"

There were a lot of supporters for Figueroa.

“I love Atlantic City. You can call me Mr. Atlantic City,” Figueroa said. “ The crowd was great. … The crowd's energy really boosted me up like crazy. I can’t believe my energy. I felt superior in there.”

Figueroa trains in the resort and runs on the Boardwalk everyday.

“I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” he added.

Millville-based company Rising Star Promotions, along with Atlantic City Sports Commission, staged the event. LaManna runs Rising Star, which has promoted cards since 2015.

LaManna is scheduled to fight for a WBA Regional title in Colombia in two weeks. He plans to be at 160 pounds for that fight. On Saturday, he was 170. He said Saturday's fight helped prepare him, and he will get back to training this week.

"All in all, I feel good," he said. "I'm happy to be back and put on another event. … I just need to find myself again. This is what I needed."

Other results

Tennessee welterweight Avious Griffin (9-0, 8 KOs) opened the card with a first-round TKO over Arizona's Ramon Marquez (4-2, 4 KOs). Woodbridge, Middlesex County, bantamweight Jose Nieves (4-0, 2 KOs) Juan Sequeira (1-1) won a four-round, 39-37 unanimous decision.

Philadelphia light-heavyweight Derrick Vann (2-4) won a four-round split decision over New York's Paul Bamba (4-2, 3 KOs). Undefeated junior welterweight Kurt Scoby (7-0, 5 KOs) earned a first-round TKO over Florida's Raul Chirino (19-16, 12 KOs).

Newark, Essex County, flyweight Anthony Johns (4-0, 3 KOs) won a four-round unanimous decision over Philadelphia's Jerrod Minor (2-14-2, 1 KO). In the co-main event, Puerto Rico's Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (12-0, 6 KOs) earned a fourth-round KO over Frank "El Castigador" Gonzalez (9-3, 4KOs) to win the World Boxing Organization NABO Latino Bantamweight Championship