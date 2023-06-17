A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple A

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 57 games, he was hitting .338 (70 for 207) with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 49 runs and 26 RBIs. He had walked 44 times and struck out 39 times, and his OPS was .984.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 454 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 84 doubles, 23 triples, 44 homers and 227 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 12 starts, he was 1-6 with a 9.80 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.

Through 84 career minor league games (82 starts), he was 16-30 with a 5.15 ERA and 419 strikeouts in 367 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through six starts this season, he is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 24 innings. On Wednesday, he allowed three runs and struck out three in four innings, ending a streak of 21 inning without allowing an earned run.

The No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 33 career games (27 starts), Petty is 1-7 with a 3.18 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 127¹/³ innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 10 starts in his first pro season, he was 1-3 with a 7.90 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners), was placed on the seven-day injured list Tuesday. Through 51 games, he was hitting .261 (54 for 207) with 14 doubles, two triples, four homers, 37 runs, 30 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 14 tries.

In 58 career games, he was hitting .251 with 14 doubles, two triples, four homers, 32 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 innings (12 appearances).

In 12 career games, Rodriguez was 3-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.