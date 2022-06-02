Josh Hood hits 13 homers in first year at N.C. State: College notebook

Josh Hood wrapped up a fantastic season with the North Carolina State University baseball team Sunday.

Hood, a 2018 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland and transfer from University of Pennsylvania, hit a two-run double and a solo homer in N.C. State’s 11-8 win over Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. He had two hits and an RBI in a 9-5 loss to North Carolina in the title game.

Hood played in all 57 games, batting .268 (62 for 231) with 14 doubles, 13 homers, 52 RBIs and 42 runs scored. He is eligible for next month’s MLB draft.

N.C. State finished 36-21 but did not make the NCAA Division I tournament, which begins this week.

Three local players made the tournament, which begins with 16 four-team double-elimination pods. The winners of those pods will advance to the super regionals, which consists of eight best-of-three series. The eight winners then advance to the College World Series that starts June 17.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) allowed two runs and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings of relief in Hofstra’s 8-7 win over Northeastern in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament. Hofstra beat Northeastern again to win the CAA and earn an automatic bid to the regionals. Hofstra is in a region with UNC, Georgia and Virginia Commonwealth.

Notre Dame, which includes pitcher Gerry Peacock (St. Augustine), earned an at-large bid and is in a region with Georgia Southern, UNC Greensboro and Texas Tech.

Coastal Carolina, which includes pitcher Jack Billings (St. Augustine), earned an at-large bid and is in a region with East Carolina, Coppin State and Virginia.

Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI in Rutgers’ 10-3 win over Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. In a 5-4 win over Penn State, Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) hit a single. In a 14-2 win over Indiana, Santa Maria went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. In a 10-4 loss to Michigan in the championship, Santa Maria hit an RBI triple and an RBI sacrifice fly.

Rutgers, which ended the season 45-14 and enjoyed the best season in program history, was left out of the national tournament.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) hit a three-run homer and scored three runs in Old Dominion’s 18-7 win over Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA Tournament. In a 13-4 win over Charlotte, Levari had two hits, a run and an RBI. Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) struck out one in a shutout inning, and Robbie Petracci (EHT) scored. In a 13-inning, 9-6 win over Louisiana Tech, Levari hit a two-run homer and scored twice. Petracci singled and doubled.

Joey Ventresca (Pinelands) hit a solo home run in Monmouth’s 5-1 loss to Rider in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament. In a 9-5 loss to Niagara, Ventresca hit a two-run double and a single, and Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) doubled and scored.

Brock Mercado (St. Joseph) had a single and a walk in North Carolina Asheville’s 9-6 loss to Gardner-Webb in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Michael Miles (St. Augustine) allowed five runs and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings in Rowan’s 7-6 loss to Eastern Connecticut State in 12 innings of the D-III World Series, ending the Profs’ run. Miles did not get the decision.

Women’s lacrosse

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) scored in The College of New Jersey’s 18-7 loss to Tufts in the D-III tournament semifinals.

Women’s outdoor track

Rutgers’ Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) placed 18th among 48 in the javelin (48.86m) at the NCAA East Preliminaries in Bloomington, Indiana. The top 12 advanced to nationals.

Men’s outdoor track

Rowan’s Lane Owens (Ocean City) was ninth in the javelin (61.90m) at the D-III championships in Geneva, Ohio. Treshan Stevenson (Millville) was 15th in the 400 hurdles (53.78 seconds).

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.