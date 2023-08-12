Here is a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 20 starts, he was 4-7 with a 8.02 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings.

Through 92 career minor league games (90 starts), he was 19-31 with a 5.20 ERA and 461 strikeouts in 411 1/3 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 86 games, he was hitting .313 (101 for 323) with 22 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 71 runs and 45 RBIs. He had walked 68 times and struck out 64 times, and his OPS was .918.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 483 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .285 with 91 doubles, 26 triples, 45 homers and 246 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through 13 starts this season, he was 0-1 with a 1.86 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings. On Aug. 5, he allowed one run and struck out five in four innings in a no-decision.

The No. 7 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 40 career games (34 starts), Petty was 1-7 with a 3.03 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 17 starts in his first pro season, he was 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 23, playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners), entered Friday on a 22-game hitting streak, which included a 5-for-7 performance Wednesday. Through 88 games, he was hitting .284 (100 for 352) with 19 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 61 runs, 53 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 21 tries.

In 96 career games, he was hitting .277 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 55 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 2-1 with an 8.80 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings (20 appearances).

In 24 career games, Rodriguez was 4-1 with a 7.47 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.

