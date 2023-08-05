Here is a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 20 starts, he was 4-6 with a 7.71 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings. On July 30, he allowed two runs and struck out three in six innings in a no-decision.

Through 91 career minor league games (89 starts), he was 19-30 with a 5.10 ERA and 459 strikeouts in 407 1/3 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), who turned 29 on Friday, is pitching for the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). In 13 games (12 starts), he was 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64 innings. On Wednesday, he allowed a run and struck out seven in five innings in the no-decision.

Kennedy was called up to the Reds July 4 and pitched in his first major league game since 2018, when he was with the San Diego Padres, and earned the win. The Reds had purchased Kennedy’s contract from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on May 13. ... Kennedy has made seven career major league starts, going 2-2 with a 6.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings. ... In 138 career minor league games (118 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 39-36 with a 3.95 ERA and 572 strikeouts in 597 2/3 innings. The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft.

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 83 games, he was hitting .319 (99 for 310) with 22 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 68 runs and 45 RBIs. He had walked 67 times and struck out 60 times, and his OPS was .934.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 480 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .286 with 91 doubles, 25 triples, 45 homers and 246 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through 12 starts this season, he was 0-1 with a 1.83 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings. On July 29, he allowed a run and struck out three in three innings in the no-decision.

The No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 39 career games (33 starts), Petty was 1-7 with a 3.05 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 16 starts in his first pro season, he was 1-7 with a 7.09 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 47 innings. On July 30, he allowed a run and struck out seven in four innings in the loss.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 23, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 83 games, he was hitting .274 (90 for 328) with 17 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 54 runs, 46 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 21 tries.

In 91 career games, he was hitting .267 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 48 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 2-1 with a 10.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings (18 appearances).

In 22 career games, Rodriguez was 4-1 with an 8.35 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.

