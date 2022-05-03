Josh Hood clouts 4 homers, helps N.C. State baseball to 4 wins: College notebook

Josh Hood hit four home runs as the North Carolina State University baseball team won all four games last week.

Hood, a 2018 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, hit a grand slam and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the Wolfpack’s 12-3 win over East Carolina. He doubled and scored in a 6-2 win over Radford. He hit a solo home run in a 10-0 win over Radford. He hit a two-run homer and a three-run homer in an 11-4 win over Radford.

The infielder now has 11 homers on the season, second on the team. He is hitting .269 (46 for 171) with 12 doubles, 42 RBIs and 32 runs in 42 games.

N.C. State improved to 29-13 heading into this weekend’s series against North Carolina.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) scored two runs and had one RBI in Ball State’s 15-1 win over Northern Illinois.

Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out one in 1 1/3 shutout innings of relief for Boston College in a 5-3 win over Rhode Island. He allowed an unearned run in an 11-5 loss to Notre Dame.

Jackson Vanesko (St. Augustine) struck out two in four shutout innings of relief to earn his second win of the season in Bryant’s 10-2 victory over Mount St. Mary’s.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) struck out one in three shutout innings in a start for High Point against Duke. He did not get a decision in the 11-0 win.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out one in three innings of relief for Hofstra in an 18-7 win over William & Mary.

Alex Hunt (St. Augustine) pitched a shutout eighth inning in Iona’s 8-3 loss to St. John’s.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 12-3 win over Towson. He drove in a run in a 6-4 loss to Binghamton.

Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in Monmouth’s 5-3 win over Rider. In a 6-5 loss to Rider, Ventresca doubled and scored, and Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single. In a 6-5 win over Rider, Ventresca went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and three RBIs, and Catalano had two hits and a run.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and drove in a run in Old Dominion’s 5-0 win over Louisiana Tech. He hit a solo homer in a 10-5 loss to Louisiana Tech. In an 8-4 loss to Louisiana Tech, Levari went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI, and Robbie Petracci (EHT) had a single and a double.

Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic; North Wildwood resident) pitched a shutout inning of relief in Penn’s 6-5 loss to Rider. In a 27-4 win over Yale, Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed four runs and struck out eight in five innings to improve to 6-1.

Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) had two hits, two runs and three RBIs in Rutgers’ 18-1 win over Hofstra. He hit a two-run single in a 13-3 win over Ohio State. In an 11-8 win over Ohio State, Santa Maria had a hit, and Jordan Sweeney (EHT) scored a run.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) struck out three in five shutout innings to get the win for Stony Brook in a 13-7 victory over New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) allowed three runs and struck out three in six innings for St. John’s in a 5-1 loss to Villanova.

Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) allowed a run and struck out one in Villanova’s 11-8 loss to St. John’s.

Lukas Torres (Barnegat) hit an RBI double and scored in Wagner’s 8-1 win over Saint Peter’s. In a 4-1 win over Merrimack, Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed a run and struck out six in six innings to get the win.

Nate Goranson (Millville) hit a two-run double and scored in William & Mary’s 11-6 win over Virginia Commonwealth. He had two hits, including a two-run single, in a 10-4 win over Hofstra.

In Barton’s 8-5 win over North Greenville, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) got two hits and scored twice. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer and three runs. Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) had two hits, including a three-run homer, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) singled and scored. In a 10-3 loss to North Greenville, McIsaac doubled and scored, and Beebe added two hits. In an 8-5 loss to North Greenville, Gonzalez had two hits, and McIsaac and Beebe each had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) struck out two in 2 2/3 shutout innings to earn his fifth save in Bloomsburg’s 8-4 win over Millersville.

Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) hit a three-run homer and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in Felician’s 10-2 win over Chestnut Hill. In a 10-6 win over Jefferson, Vazquez went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Mekhi Sanchez (Vineland) allowed a run and struck out three in three innings to get his second save of the season.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) hit a two-run homer and an RBI single and scored twice in Frostburg State’s 17-10 loss to Millersville.

Garrett Musey (Millville) hit an RBI double in Goldey-Beacom’s 12-6 win over Wilmington. He hit two doubles and scored twice in a 13-4 win over Nyack. In a 20-3 win over Nyack, Musey doubled and scored twice, and Mike Baginski (Millville) scored once and knocked in a run. In an 11-6 loss to Wilmington, Musey hit a solo homer.

Lucas DeStefano (Hammonton) went 3 for 6 with a homer, three runs and three RBIs in Jefferson’s 17-7 win over Chestnut Hill. He hit a two-run homer in a 5-0 win over Felician. He tripled and scored twice in an 11-10 win over Chestnut Hill. In a 21-7 win over Chestnut Hill, DeStefano scored, and Steve Graziano (ACIT) pitched two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief.

In University of the Sciences’ 8-3 win over Bloomfield, Austin Blumetti (Mainland Regional) allowed a run in one inning, and Ben Bradt (Mainland) struck out one in a shutout inning in relief.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

